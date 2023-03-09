'How dare…': US President Joe Biden slams Republicans for playing down January 6 Capitol attack

The January 6 assault saw Trump supporters, smashing their way through police lines and roaming through Congress. The assault forced a pause in the constitutional process of certifying Biden's election victory, while scores of lawmakers fled, fearing for their lives.

US President Joe Biden Wednesday (March 8) slammed Republicans and said that it should be ashamed of supporting an effort made by Fox News to play down the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress by a mob of former US President Donald Trump's supporters.

In a tweet, President Biden said, "More than 140 officers were injured on Jan 6. I've said before: How dare anyone diminish or deny the hell they went through?. I hope House Republicans feel ashamed for what was done to undermine our law enforcement."

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy vows revenge as video of POW's 'murder' after last cigarette drag haunts world

It can be seen that President Biden has expressed support for the Capitol Hill police, whose chief has accused the news presenter Tucker Carlson of manipulating video footage of the unprecedented assault after Trump's election defeat.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Carlson's show aired this week was "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions."

Also read: Wine theft: Former beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing 45 bottles worth $1.7 million

The January 6 assault saw Trump supporters, smashing their way through police lines and roaming through Congress. The assault forced a pause in the constitutional process of certifying Biden's election victory, while scores of lawmakers fled, fearing for their lives.

Recently installed Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of raw footage from Capitol security cameras to Carlson, a right-wing firebrand who hosts a hugely popular evening show. Carlson then edited the footage to support his argument that the crowds were peaceful.