Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed a joint missile and drone attack on Eilat, Israel, alongside Iran and Hezbollah. Israel acknowledged drones from Yemen but no damage. Iran also warned the US and Israel after a university in Tehran was bombed.

Houthis Claim Joint Attack on Eilat

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on Israel's southern city of Eilat, saying the operation was carried out along with Iran and Hezbollah, according to a statement by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree. In a post on X, the spokesperson said the attack targeted what he described as "Um al-Rashrash," the name used by the Houthis for Eilat. He added that the operation was conducted jointly by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's armed forces, and the Hezbollah. According to the statement, the operation involved "a salvo of winged missiles and drones" aimed at "vital and military sites of the Israeli enemy" in southern Israel. بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية مشتركة مع الحرس الثوري والقوات المسلحة الإيرانيةوالمقاومة الإسلاميةفي لبنان وذلك بدفعةمن الصواريخ المجنحةوالطائرات المسيرة استهدفت أهدافا حيوية وعسكرية للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة أم الرشراش جنوبي فلسطين المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/yY88Ts4V1F — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) April 6, 2026

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As reported by Al Jazeera, the claim was also broadcast on the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah channel, which said multiple strategic targets were hit during the attack. However, the Israeli military said that Eilat was targeted by drones launched from Yemen, without confirming any damage.

Iran Warns US, Israel After University Airstrike

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday warned US and Israeli forces of serious consequences after an airstrike hit the campus of Sharif University of Technology in Tehran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In a post on X, Araghchi said the US-Israel coalition had struck what he described as the "MIT of Iran", referring to the country's leading technical university. He warned that Iran would respond to the attack.

"Israeli-US aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities. 1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it. Aggressors will see our might," Araghchi stated in his post. According to Iranian state media Press TV, the strike on the university was carried out early Monday and targeted academic and civilian infrastructure.

Previous Strikes Claimed

Earlier on Saturday, the Houthis had claimed they launched a strike on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport along with other "vital" military sites in southern Israel, as reported by Al Jazeera. In a statement released through Al-Masirah, the group said the attack involved a cluster missile and several drones aimed at specific targets.

At the same time, the Iranian military has confirmed that it conducted a large-scale drone operation targeting key locations associated with the same Israeli airport. (ANI)