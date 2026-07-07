Two tourists were thrown to the ground by aircraft thrust near Skiathos airport while filming content. Locals demand action after repeated safety breaches.

Two tourists were knocked to the ground by jet blast from a departing aircraft near Skiathos airport on Monday afternoon after they approached the runway fence to film social media reels.

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The incident happened around 2 PM local time as a plane began its takeoff roll. The force of the engines threw both individuals off their feet and several meters backward onto ground. They sustained minor bruises and scrapes but did not require hospital treatment. Police detained them for questioning and later released them.

The airport runway on Skiathos is known for its short length and low-altitude. It sits between a hill and the sea, making landings and takeoffs highly visible and drawing aviation enthusiasts and tourists every summer. The viewing areas near the perimeter are marked, but people frequently cross into restricted zones for closer photos and videos.

Residents Say Warnings Have Been Ignored for Years

Local residents expressed anger after Monday's event. It is not the first time tourists have put themselves in danger near the runway. Similar incidents have occurred in previous seasons, with visitors climbing fences or standing just outside the airport boundary to capture dramatic footage.

"This has been going on for years," a local shopkeeper told reporters. “They see videos online and think it is harmless. They do not understand the power of those engines.”

Skiathos municipal authorities have installed warning signs and barriers in the past, but enforcement has been inconsistent. The airport remains open and accessible in many areas, with only basic fencing separating the tarmac from public spaces.

The two tourists involved were not identified. They are foreign nationals on holiday in Greece. Local police have not confirmed whether they will face formal charges, but they could be fined for trespassing and endangering aviation operations. Fines for such violations can go up to 1,000 euros under Greek civil aviation regulations.

The pilot did not abort takeoff and continued with the departure as scheduled. Airport operations were not disrupted.

This latest case has renewed debate about tourist behavior on the island. Skiathos depends heavily on summer visitors, and the airport viewing spots are part of its appeal. But residents and aviation officials say the line has been crossed too many times. They want stricter policing, higher fines, and clearer warnings to deter reckless stunts.

A representative from the Civil Aviation Authority said the agency is reviewing security measures at Skiathos and other Greek airports with similar layouts. No new rules have been announced yet.

Some locals have suggested installing higher fencing or restricting access to certain areas during peak flight hours. Others believe only heavy fines will change behavior.

The tourists involved in Monday's incident were lucky. Jet blast from large aircraft can exceed 100 knots and easily throw debris or people off balance. Being thrown against the fence or into nearby obstacles could have caused serious injuries.

No formal complaint has been filed by the airport authority at this time. Police said their investigation is ongoing. The tourists remain on the island but have been warned to stay away from restricted areas for the rest of their stay.

Skiathos airport handles dozens of flights daily during summer. The runway is surrounded on three sides by water and hills, leaving limited space for safety buffers. Planes often fly low over the beach before touching down, making it a popular site for planespotters.

But aviation experts have repeatedly warned that proximity to active runways is dangerous. Thrust reverse and engine suction pose risks even outside the perimeter.

Local authorities are expected to hold a meeting later this week to discuss further measures. Whether they will act before the next incident remains unclear.