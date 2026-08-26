The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote has issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of the killers of Ganapati Chakraborty and his family, threatening nationwide protests if the demand is not met, following a rally in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote has given a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the arrest of the killers of Ganapati Chakraborty and his family on Wednesday. "The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote has announced that if the killers of Ganapati Chakraborty and his family are not arrested within 24 hours, we will hold protest movements across the country this Friday," Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, the Secretary General of the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote, said during a human chain program in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Protest in Dhaka

In protest against the brutal murder of retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty, daughter Agami Chakraborty, and son Ayush Chakraborty in Rangpur, and the attempt by the police to cover up the incident, as well as demanding the arrest of the actual culprits, the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote held a human chain and protest rally in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka today at 11 AM (local time). Following the human chain, a street meeting was held, presided over by the Mohajote President, Adv Dinabandhu Roy. Speeches were delivered by Executive President Adv Pradip Kumar Pal, Co-President Dulal Mondal, Nitai Dey Sarkar, Secretary General Adv Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, Joint Secretary General Advocate Shuvo Mazumder, Organisational Secretary Kishor Kumar Barman, Hindu Jubo Mohajote President Engineer Mrinal Kanti Madhu, General Secretary Sujon Gain, Joint General Secretary Manik Chakraborty, Chatro Mohajote President Sanjib Kundu, Senior Joint General Secretary Banibrata Saha, Treasurer Pallab Das, Office Secretary Sanjib Das, Media Secretary Shuvajit Chakraborty, and Member Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Nupur Basak, Sabuj Das, Bishwajit Barman, among others.

Hindu Community Disappointed and Unsafe

Speakers stated that after the current government came to power, the Hindu community had hoped that all forms of discrimination would be eliminated, that they could breathe a sigh of relief, and that they would not be subjected to torture or oppression. "However, those hopes of the Hindu community have turned into disappointment. Every day across various parts of the country, the Hindu community is pushed to the edge due to attacks, arson, murder, forced disappearances, murder attempts, murder threats, land grabs, desecration of idols, forced emigration, abduction of teenage girls, forced religious conversions, and theft/robberies. In just the past few days, 33 Hindus have been killed across the country," Gobinda Chandra Pramanik said.

Police Accused of Cover-Up

"Following the brutal incident in Gazipur where Dipu Das was tied to a tree and burned alive in public view, the most horrific murder has taken place: the murder of Ganapati Chakraborty, the rape and subsequent murder of his wife and daughter, and the murder of his young son, completely wiping out an entire family--a rare and horrifying event worldwide. Yet, from the very beginning, the police have played a suspicious role. By fabricating various stories, they are attempting to shield the actual perpetrators. The public does not believe the police's fairy tales. Instead of taking action to arrest the real perpetrators, a second "Jaz Miah" scene is being staged at every level of suspicious activity," he said.

Nationwide Protests Threatened

"We want to issue a warning: the real perpetrators of this terrible and abhorrent incident must be arrested immediately and brought to justice. If the actual culprits are not arrested within the next 24 hours, the Hindu Mohajote will organise human chains and protest rallies in every district and upazila across the country. If the real perpetrators are not brought to justice, the entire country will erupt in protests, and the government will not be able to stop the public," Gobinda Pramanik said. (ANI)