Hezbollah's veiled threat to US: Halt Israel's Gaza attack to prevent regional war, warns Nasrallah (WATCH)

In his first speech since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made veiled threats against the United States, suggesting that his Iran-backed group was prepared to confront US warships in the Mediterranean.

Hezbollah's leader issued a warning to the United States, emphasizing that preventing a regional war hinges on stopping the Israeli attack on Gaza. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah expressed concern about the possibility of the fighting in Lebanon evolving into a broader conflict. In his first speech since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7, Nasrallah also made veiled threats against the United States, suggesting that his Iran-backed group was prepared to confront US warships in the Mediterranean.

"You, the Americans, can stop the aggression against Gaza because it is your aggression. Whoever wants to prevent a regional war, and I am talking to the Americans, must quickly halt the aggression on Gaza," Nasrallah said.

Also read: 'They're like Victoria's Secret models': Islamic scholar attacks Israel's 'innocent victims' narrative (WATCH)

"You, the Americans, know very well that if war breaks out in the region, your fleets will be of no use, nor will fighting from the air be of any benefit, and the one who will pay the price will be ... your interests, your soldiers and your fleets," he said.

Nasrallah assured that Hezbollah was not afraid of US warships in the Mediterranean, stating that they were well-prepared for any potential confrontation.

"I tell you with all sincerity, we have prepared well for your fleets, with which you are threatening us," he said.

Israel launched an attack on Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attack by the Palestinian terrorist group that killed around 1,400 people, with about 240 spirited as hostages back to the Palestinian enclave.

According to Gaza's health authorities, since Israel began its assault on the 2.3 million-person Palestinian coastal enclave, at least 9,227 people have died, many of them women and children.

Also read: 'I can only speak out, but...': Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan speaks out on raging Gaza conflict

Hezbollah, supported by Iran, has been fighting Israeli soldiers along the Lebanon-Israel border in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006. This fighting has been going on since the Gaza conflict broke out.

Nasrallah noted that Hezbollah's actions along the Lebanese front were escalating daily, causing Israel to maintain forces near its northern border rather than focusing solely on Gaza and the occupied West Bank to the southwest.

The development of the situation in Lebanon depends on the events in Gaza and Israeli actions in Lebanon, as per Nasrallah's statement.