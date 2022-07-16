Here's how Rishi Sunak responded to trolls after being mocked for wrong spelling

Sunak was participating in his first televised discussion to pitch for the position of UK Prime Minister when viewers pointed out that the campaign was misspelt as 'campiagn.' Following this, netizens began mocking Sunak for using incorrect spelling on his campaign poster.

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who received the most votes in the second round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was mocked on Twitter over a spelling error on his campaign poster. Sunak was participating in his first televised discussion to pitch for the position of UK Prime Minister when viewers pointed out that the campaign was misspelt as 'campiagn.'

Following this, netizens began mocking Sunak for using incorrect spelling on his campaign poster.

The error was discovered behind the QR code that connects to Sunak's campaign website, 'Ready For Rishi.' "Rishi Sunak campaign or should we say 'campaign' established a new language." The future leader must pay close attention to detail. "#campaign," a Twitter user said.

Also Read | 'Back anyone but Rishi Sunak': Boris Johnson asks defeated rivals

Sunak then joined in on the Twitter conversation, tweeting, 'Ready for spellcheck?' The message was a variation on his campaign slogan, 'Ready for Rishi.'

Sunak has clearly established himself as the contender to defeat after winning the first two rounds of voting by Tory members of Parliament to succeed Johnson. After receiving a quarter of the votes in the first round, he became the only candidate to receive more than three digits in the second round – and is followed by three female current and past ministers. He will now take part in a series of televised debates with his remaining opponents, including Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former minister Kemi Badenoch, and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat, throughout the weekend.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes, says 'judge on my record, not my wealth'

Sunak was born in Southhampton on May 12, 1980, to Kenyan-born Yashvir Sunak and Tanganyika-born Usha, whose grandparents were born in the Punjab Province of British India and relocated to East Africa, and subsequently to the UK, in the 1960s. He married Akshata, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and writer Sudha Murthy, who now serves as the chairwoman of the Infosys Foundation, in 2009.