US President Donald Trump went viral after making an explicit remark about Nicki Minaj at a Michigan rally. Despite Minaj expressing support for him, Trump's comment sparked outrage and debate over presidential decorum on social media.

The US President Donald Trump has once again gone viral for all the wrong reasons following his latest campaign rally for the upcoming November 3 midterm elections in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, October 25.

Trump, who is currently in his second non-consecutive as the US President, has been campaigning for the Republican Party candidates across critical swing states like Michigan ahead of the crucial midterm elections, which could decide the key Senate and House races in swing states. The Republican Party leader arrived in Michigan to campaign for former Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Congressman John James.

However, Donald Trump caught the attention of the supporters as well as the media after making explicit remarks directed at hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, who attended the rally after traveling with the President aboard Air Force One.

Also Read: Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump at Michigan Rally to Support Campaign

Trump’s Comment for Nicki Goes Viral

As Donald Trump’s rally in Port Huron, Michigan has drawn a huge supporters and media headlines in attendance, his explicit remark directed at rap mogul Nicki Minaj sent immediate shockwaves across social media and news outlets alike.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the US President was addressing the crowd from the podium at McMorran Place Arena and gained instant traction as he paused his speech to highlight Minaj's presence in the front section.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a*** before. Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss. Stand up, Nicki! That's hard to miss,” the Republican Party leader eclared to roaring applause from the audience.

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However, as Nicki Minaj walked up to the podium to address the audience in attendance for the rally, Donald Trump warmly welcomed the hip-hop star to the microphone. Dressed in a gold suit, Minaj delivered an impassioned address expressing her unwavering allegiance to Trump and calling on voters to rally behind the Republican platform.

Trump praise for the hip-hop star continued as she stepped away from the microphone, while ensuring that the rapper ‘wasn’t insulted’ by his graphic compliment, adding, “We love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

Public Outrage Flares Over Presidential Decorum at Michigan Rally

US President Donald Trump’s controversial remark on rapper Nikki Minaj has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with American netizens expressing fierce disapproval of his public decorum while questioning the rapper's enthusiastic endorsement.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised Trump's remarks, questioning his presidential decorum and expressing disbelief over his comments, while others mocked his choice of words and Minaj's support for the Republican leader.

Another section of users, however, appeared to find humour in Trump's remarks, while some questioned whether his comments would have drawn the same reaction had a different president made them. Others expressed disappointment over the tone of the speech, arguing that a political loyalty should not have come at the cost of self-respect.

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Meanwhile, Donald Trump has now travelled to continue his whirlwind campaign tour across Midwestern battleground states ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Trump will rally next at Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday, October 26,

The US President is scheduled to headline a campaign event at the Crossroads Arena in support of incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of the midterm vote.

Also Read: Trump Targets Jon Ossoff While Reviving Controversial Migrant Remarks