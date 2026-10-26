Rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan, expressing her support for the former president's leadership and vision for the country ahead of the upcoming midterm elections while sharing the stage with him.

Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump at Michigan Rally

Rapper Nicki Minaj joined United States President Donald Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Michigan on Sunday, delivering remarks in support of the administration ahead of the midterm elections. Addressing the crowd, Minaj spoke about the country's direction and her reasons for supporting the president. “He represents resilience. You know, so many people, um, were maybe giving up a little bit, a little bit hopeless. And since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country and um he's given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children. So, let's make some noise for this great man. I love him so much,” Minaj told the audience, as quoted by Fox News.

She added, “We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not going to give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it. Right? So, President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever.”

President Trump Acknowledges Rapper's Support

During the event, President Trump acknowledged the rapper's presence from the podium, offering comments on her appearance. “By the way, I looked at a beautiful a** before,” Trump said during his remarks, adding, “Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss.” He subsequently asked her to stand up for the crowd and remarked, “She never looked more beautiful. She gets it. She's smart.”

Social Media Buzz Following the Event

Prior to the rally, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video on social media featuring himself and Minaj aboard Air Force One. In the clip, Cheung captioned the post, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

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