A new World Bank handbook warns urban heat could hit the poor hardest, rising 700% by 2050. Cities in the Global South must act now with cooling, planning, and resilience tools.

Extreme heat is no longer a seasonal inconvenience—it is rapidly becoming one of the deadliest and most economically damaging urban threats, especially across the Global South. A new handbook by the World Bank, developed with UN-Habitat and UNEP, lays out a stark warning: by 2050, the number of urban poor exposed to dangerous heat could rise by 700%, with the heaviest burden falling on Asia and Africa.

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“Extreme heat is a global challenge but cities in the Global South face the highest risk. Lowand middle-income countries in tropical and arid regions are expected to experience severe impacts, making climate adaptation an urgent priority despite limited resources. By 2050, studies predict a staggering 700 percent global increase in the number of urban poor living in extreme heat conditions, with the largest increases expected in West Africa and Southeast Asia,” the handbook read.

It added, “Rapid urbanization in cities, particularly across Asia and Africa, already places immense strain on people, resources, infrastructure, and natural systems. Without proactive measures to adapt and mitigate extreme heat, cities in the Global South will face numerous challenges, including increased energy demand for cooling, overstressed water systems, reduced productivity, and higher mortality and morbidity rates."

“People living in informal settlements are particularly affected, often experiencing even higher temperatures due to poor planning, lack of green infrastructure, and the use of heattrapping building materials,” it further stated.

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A Silent Killer Reshaping Cities

The World Bank describes extreme heat as a “silent killer” that is already claiming hundreds of thousands of lives annually—often underreported—and steadily eroding economic productivity.

Rising global temperatures—now about 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—are intensifying heatwaves, making them more frequent, longer, and hotter.

In cities, the problem is amplified by the urban heat island effect, where dense infrastructure traps heat, pushing temperatures up by as much as 10°C higher than surrounding areas.

The consequences are far-reaching:

Reduced worker productivity and economic losses

Increased pressure on power grids due to cooling demand

Health crises, especially among outdoor workers, the elderly, and low-income communities

Rising inequality, displacement, and migration pressures

Why the Global South Is at the Epicenter

The handbook underscores that cities in low- and middle-income countries face the highest risk, due to rapid urbanisation, informal settlements, and limited access to cooling infrastructure.

Urban populations are expected to grow to 70% of the global population by 2050, intensifying exposure to extreme heat.

“The impacts of extreme temperatures are aggravated in urban areas because cities are home to over 50 percent of the global population—a figure that is expected to increase to 70 percent by 2050—and generate most of global GDP," the handbook noted.

For millions living in informal housing with poor ventilation and heat-trapping materials, heat is not just uncomfortable—it is life-threatening.

World Bank’s Core Message: Move from Reaction to Resilience

A central argument of the handbook is clear: cities must stop treating heatwaves as isolated emergencies and start planning for long-term resilience.

Urban heat management, according to the World Bank, requires a systematic, multi-stage approach:

1. Understand Heat Risk

Heat risk is defined as a combination of:

Hazard (temperature intensity and duration)

Exposure (who and what is affected)

Vulnerability (capacity to cope)

This framework pushes cities to go beyond temperature data and assess who is most at risk and why.

2. Build an Evidence Base

The handbook stresses the need for heat risk assessments using:

Climate and weather data

Socioeconomic indicators

Mapping of heat hotspots

Cities are encouraged to adopt both high-tech tools (geospatial modelling) and low-cost participatory approaches, depending on their capacity.

3. Plan for Long-Term Heat Resilience

The World Bank recommends a structured planning process:

Communicate risks to build political and public support

Set measurable goals for heat management and sustainable cooling

Prioritise solutions based on impact and feasibility

Align heat strategies with broader urban development plans

Monitor and evaluate outcomes continuously

4. Respond Effectively to Heatwaves

Even as long-term planning is crucial, cities must be prepared for emergencies through:

Early warning systems Public health advisories

Cooling centres and water access

Rapid response protocols

Equally important is post-heatwave analysis to improve future preparedness.

Five Principles for City Leaders

The handbook distills its strategy into five key principles:

Start now—even with small steps

Work collaboratively across sectors and communities

Create clear institutional mandates and funding pathways

Tailor solutions to local conditions

Scale up what already works

These principles aim to transform fragmented responses into coordinated, long-term climate resilience strategies.

What Solutions Does the World Bank Recommend?

The handbook emphasizes practical, scalable interventions, particularly those that are affordable for developing cities:

Nature-based and Passive Cooling Urban greening (trees, parks, green corridors)

Cool roofs and reflective materials Improved building design using traditional techniques

Sustainable Cooling Systems Energy-efficient cooling technologies

Expanding equitable access to cooling

Urban Planning Reforms

Updating building codes

Redesigning city layouts to reduce heat traps

Community-Level Measures Awareness campaigns Local heat action plans (HAPs)

Targeted support for vulnerable populations

The report stresses avoiding “maladaptation”—solutions like excessive air conditioning that may reduce heat locally but worsen emissions and long-term risks.

Global Case Studies: What’s Working

The handbook highlights successful examples:

Medellín: Green corridors reduced city temperatures by ~2°C

Dhaka: Early warning systems and awareness campaigns improved preparedness

Cape Town: Heat mapping identified vulnerable hotspots

Nepalgunj: Heat action plans triggered nationwide policy momentum

These examples show that solutions already exist—they just need scaling and adaptation.

The Cost of Inaction

The World Bank’s warning is blunt: failing to act will:

Deepen inequality

Slow economic growth

Overwhelm infrastructure Increase mortality

Heat-related economic losses already range from 3.5% to 8% of GDP per capita annually, depending on region.

The Bottom Line

The handbook is not just a research document—it is a call to action.

Cities must:

Integrate heat into mainstream urban planning Invest in sustainable cooling

Protect vulnerable populations

Build long-term resilience now

As the World Bank puts it, the choices cities make today will determine whether they can function, grow, and remain livable in a warming world.