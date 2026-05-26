Tensions escalated in Nepal's Parliament over PM Balendra Shah's absence. A ruling party lawmaker's 'drama' remark against opposition protests led to a furious confrontation, with the opposition accusing the government of majoritarian arrogance.

Tension continued to flare in the Nepal Parliament between opposition and ruling party lawmakers as they engaged in a verbal spat over the absence of Prime Minister Balendra Shah from the House proceedings.

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'Drama' Remark Sparks Outrage

The clash on Tuesday escalated after the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Jagadish Kharel described the ongoing obstruction by the opposition as a "drama". Following his remarks, Nepali Congress lawmaker Narendra Kumar Kerung became visibly enraged and moved toward the front of the chamber, pointing fingers at Kharel and shouting in protest. As the situation escalated, Nepali Congress Chief Whip Basanta Thapa intervened and escorted Kerung back to his seat.

Opposition Slams Government's 'Arrogance'

Opposition lawmakers appeared furious over Kharel's aggressive remarks and his criticism of opposition protests. Nepali Congress Chief Whip Basanta Thapa also accused Prime Minister Balen Shah of moving ahead with what she described as the arrogance of the majority.

Thapa claimed that the government had failed to make Parliament and parliamentary committees effective. "The presentation of government in recent times has raised serious concerns. Parliament is not merely a game of numbers - it is a space for ideas and debate. Unfortunately, the government, high on arrogance, is advancing towards weakening the dignity of the parliament and the opposition," Thapa said.

Accusing the government led by Prime Minister Balen Shah of operating with the arrogance of a parliamentary majority, she said such actions were striking "at the very spirit of democracy." "Democracy becomes stronger through dialogue, respecting dissent and cooperation. When the majority considers itself all-powerful, arrogance grows, and that never ensures long-term success for any system of governance," Thapa added.

Opposition lawmakers have accused the Prime Minister of avoiding parliamentary accountability, noting that he has not appeared in the House since leaving during the President's presentation of the government's policies and programmes.

Speaker Addresses PM's Absence Amid Protests

With protests by the opposition entering the third week, House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Balen Shah is preparing to appear in Parliament and respond to issues raised by lawmakers, but did not announce a specific date or time for the event. "I am personally in communication with both the government and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is preparing to come to Parliament. The Prime Minister is aware of the issues being raised in the House," the House Speaker said.

However, Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal has so far refrained from issuing any formal ruling regarding the Prime Minister's appearance.

During Tuesday's sitting, the Speaker allowed ministers to speak despite continued obstruction from opposition lawmakers. However, opposition parties jointly maintained their protest in the House.