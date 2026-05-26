Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called Australia a "reliable partner" for India during the 17th Foreign Ministers' Dialogue with S Jaishankar. She highlighted frequent meetings, strategic trust, and deepening defence and people-to-people ties.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said that Australia remains "committed to remaining a reliable partner" for India, underscoring the depth and growing significance of bilateral ties during the 17th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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During her opening remarks at the dialogue, Wong noted that this was her 28th in-person meeting with the EAM, highlighting the frequency of engagements between the two sides. "I often say to people I meet you more than any other Foreign Minister," she said, adding that the regular interactions reflect the importance both countries place on the relationship.

'Closer and more consequential than ever'

Wong described India as "the world's largest democracy, the fastest-growing major economy, and a global power", saying it plays a central role in shaping the Indo-Pacific region. She said both countries recognise that the relationship is "closer and more consequential than ever", rooted in strategic trust and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"You are the world's largest democracy, the fastest-growing major economy, and you're a global power, and you're centrally important to the shaping of the region. So we recognise that this is a relationship that is closer and more consequential than ever," she said. "We spoke previously, including in the Quad, about strategic trust, and that is the basis of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We value that relationship, particularly at this time, and we are committed to remaining a reliable partner," Wong added.

Energy and Economic Partnership

Referring to global energy challenges, she said both countries have been impacted by disruptions in energy markets and share a commitment to strengthening energy security. "We're important energy partners to one another," she said, noting that India supplies refined fuel supporting Australia's mining, energy and agriculture sectors, while Australia provides coal and iron ore that support India's "Made in India, Making India" manufacturing and development goals.

Defence Cooperation and People-to-People Ties

Wong also highlighted deepening defence and security cooperation between the two countries, calling it a key pillar of the partnership. She further emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, noting that around one million Australians trace their heritage to India, along with strong flows of students, tourists and professionals between the two countries. "We have deepened our defence and security cooperation. And of course, the heart of our partnership is our people. And around a million Australians trace their heritage to India. They are such an important community for us, such an important part of our multicultural fabric. And in addition, we welcome many, many students, tourists and visitors from across your country every year," she stated.

Future Engagements and Quad Context

Wong also said she looked forward to continued cooperation ahead of the G20 leaders' meeting and expressed anticipation for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's future engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia. The meeting follows the high-level Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in the nation's capital earlier in the day, which was chaired by the EAM and attended by the Foreign Minister of Australia, the Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, and the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. (ANI)