    27-year-old Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London

    A University of Nottingham student, Kontham Tejaswini Reddy was stabbed at her residence in Wembley. While Reddy died on the spot, her friend Akhila, who was also stabbed, is out of danger.

    27 year old Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London gcw
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    A 27-year-old student from Hyderabad has been stabbed to death at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembleyon on Tuesday. The deceased, Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, of Champapet in Hyderabad, was a student of University of Nottingham and was staying with her friends.

    A Brazilian man is accused of attacking Tejaswini at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The accused had recently moved into the shared accommodation, where Tejaswini lived with her friends, less than a week ago, the victim’s cousin Vijay claimed. 

    Both Reddy and her friend Akhila, 28, suffered stab injuries. While Reddy died on the spot, her friend is out of danger, the police said. The event happened in Wembley's Neeld Crescent.

    Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais's picture had previously been made public by the Metropolitan Police in an effort to find the culprit. The 23-year-old Keven has now been detained after being apprehended in Harrow on suspicion of murder, according to the Met Police.

    At the scene, a 24-year-old male and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on murder suspicion. According to news agency PTI, the police said that they had freed the woman without taking any further action while keeping the male in prison.

    Tejaswini’s family members in Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar said they were informed about the attack on Wednesday and she died during the treatment for stabbing. She had gone to the UK in March 2022 to pursue Masters.

    Police officers were called to Neeld Crescent in Wembley, north London on Tuesday to reports of a double stabbing. "This investigation has moved quickly, and I want to thank the public for helping us with our plea for information on this individual. He is presently in arrest," according to Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley of the Specialist Crime Command of the Metropolitan Police.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 6:15 PM IST
