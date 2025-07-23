Adol Hossain Seaim, a Class 11 student said, “We are students of the main campus of Milestone School and College. When we received the news of the plane crash, we saw that the hands and feet of the deceased had melted away."

At least 27 people were killed after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into the premises of Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday, triggering widespread panic and outrage among students and residents in the densely populated area. Students from the school, located near the crash site, recounted scenes of devastation.

Adol Hossain Seaim, a Class 11 student of Milestone School & College, said, “We are students of the main campus of Milestone School and College. When we received the news of the plane crash, we saw that the hands and feet of the deceased had melted away. Many of the bodies were burnt.”

Eyewitness Accounts Raise Questions Over Safety Protocols, Aircraft Condition

Echoing similar concerns, eyewitness accounts also raised questions over the safety protocols and the condition of the aircraft. Sanjida Akter Smriti, another Class 11 student, questioned the official death toll and the rationale behind conducting training flights over populated areas. "I saw the mutilated bodies of 10-12 people. How can they say only 21 people died there? The plane was only 5 feet above this building. If it had fallen here, thousands of students would have died. Why would a training plane fly in such a densely populated area? Why is training being given with such an old plane acquired from China in 1966?" she questioned.

India Offers Medical Aid To Air Crash Victims

In the aftermath of the crash, India has offered medical assistance to victims of the fighter jet incident in the Diabari area of Dhaka, further extending support as authorities assess the situation on the ground.

Responding to the tragedy, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued a statement on Tuesday. "As follow up to the message from the Prime Minister of India, expressing condolence on the tragic Milestone School plane crash and offering all possible support & assistance, Indian High Commission has formally written to Government of Bangladesh asking for sharing information on any critical medical support that may be needed to be arranged in India for those injured in the tragic incident," the statement read.

"The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation," it added.

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a clarification, stating that the aircraft involved in the crash was a battle-ready fighter jet conducting a training mission.

Confirming the updated death toll, Saidur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, said on Tuesday morning, “The total number of deaths has risen to 27.”

Bangladesh Observes National Mourning Today

In honour of the victims, Bangladesh is observing national mourning today, marking the scale of the tragedy that has gripped the capital. According to reports, the crash involved a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet, which went down at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar of the Bangladesh Air Force, also lost his life in the incident, according to a report by the Daily Star.

Expressing solidarity and sorrow, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, conveyed his condolences to the affected families and institutions.

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force and others affected. "I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post.

The Chief Adviser also offered prayers for the injured and called for urgent action by the authorities. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added.