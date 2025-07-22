A Bangladeshi Air Force training jet crashed into a Dhaka school on July 21, killing at least 27 people, mostly children, and injuring over 170.

In one of the deadliest air disasters in Bangladesh's recent history, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a school campus in Dhaka on Monday (July 21), claiming at least 27 lives — most of them children — and injuring over 170. The community around Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighbourhood now grapples with unimaginable grief.

The F-7 BGI training jet had taken off from the Kurmitola Air Force Base at 1:06pm. Minutes later, it developed a mechanical fault. Despite what many believe was the pilot's attempt to steer clear of dense areas, the jet plunged into the school premises, crashing into a two-storey building and setting off a massive blaze.

The classrooms that once echoed with children's laughter turned into scenes of smoke, fire and panic. Teachers, students, and parents — many of whom were at the school gates waiting to pick up their children — were caught off guard by the deafening impact.

'There Was Only Fire, Then Smoke'

"I was in the canteen when I heard a huge bang," recalled Ahmed, a student at the school. "The plane hit the building and then crashed onto another structure. There was fire everywhere. People were screaming... so many younger students were caught in it."

Rezaul Islam, a teacher, witnessed the jet's final moments. "I saw the plane directly hit the building," he told reporters. Another teacher, Mizanur Rahman, believes the pilot tried to aim for the open field behind the school. "But he couldn't make it. The blast was massive... the fire just swept through the area. Many children were outside at the time."

Masud Tarik, another staff member said, "There were guardians and children all around. It was complete chaos. I only saw fire and smoke when I turned back."

Lives Lost, Questions Unanswered

At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, families waited in anguish. "My nephew is in the morgue right now," sobbed one man, his hand on the shoulder of the child's father. "Where is my son?" the father kept asking.

A teacher, now recovering from burns to his face and hands, described the horror: "There was no warning. In seconds, flames were all around. Everything went dark."

Hospitals across Dhaka were overwhelmed with casualties. Doctors worked round the clock as terrified parents searched for their children. Eight victims are still in critical condition, doctors said.

At the crash site, 11th grader Estiak Elahi Khan fought through crowds and soldiers. "What I saw… I can't describe. That's our school. It's gone."

Watching the news, 16-year-old Rafiqa Taha broke down. "It's my school. We literally saw skin being torn off," she said.

"When we came out, we saw many students who had been charred," from her hospital bed, another young survivor whispered to a news channel.

Nation in Mourning

The scale of the tragedy has shaken the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Bangladesh, and a national day of mourning was declared.