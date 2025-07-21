A Bangladesh Air Force FT-7BGI training jet crashed near Milestone School in Dhaka’s Uttara on Monday, killing the pilot and injuring others. Authorities have launched a probe into the cause of the fatal crash.

19 people have been killed and over 70 are reportedly injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a building near Milestone School and College building in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, killing the pilot.

The Chinese-built FT-7BGI fighter jet was on a routine training flight when it went down in the Diabari area. Several people on the ground were also reported injured.

The jet reportedly crashed into the building when the classes were underway.

Footage from the crash site showed fire and plumes of thick black smoke as the rescue personnel rushed to the spot to carry the injured to hospitals nearby. Several students were seen asking and screaming for help. Some of the victims had serious injuries and were bleeding profusely.

Rescue teams and fire services rushed to the scene and an investigation has been ordered into the cause of the crash.

Wreckage of the Bangladesh Air Force FT-7BGI jet was seen near Milestone School in Dhaka’s Uttara, after the fatal crash that reportedly killed the pilot and injured several people on the ground.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told local media that the aircraft crashed around 1:30 pm, hitting the roof of the canteen at Milestone School and College building in Uttara's Diabari area.

This is the second crash this year involving a Chinese-made F-7 fighter jet. In June, a similar aircraft belonging to the Myanmar Air Force went down in the Sagaing region, also killing the pilot. The back-to-back incidents have raised fresh concerns over the safety and reliability of Chinese defence equipment used across several Asian air forces.