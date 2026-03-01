The IDF says a targeted airstrike in Tehran killed two senior Iranian intelligence officials, Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat. They were described as key figures in the 'Khatam al-Anbiya' Emergency Command and close to Iran's leadership.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that two senior Iranian intelligence officials were killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) in Tehran.

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In a post on X, the IDF said, "ELIMINATED: Abdollah Jalali-Nasab & Amir Shariat, senior intelligence officials of the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Emergency Command. The two senior commanders were key figures in the Iranian intelligence community and close to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime." 🔴ELIMINATED: Abdollah Jalali-Nasab & Amir Shariat, senior intelligence officials of the “Khatam al-Anbiya” Emergency Command The two senior commanders were key figures in the Iranian intelligence community and close to the leadership of the Iranian terrorist regime. pic.twitter.com/fhdVnMPfsj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 14, 2026

The IDF identified the officials as Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, describing them as senior intelligence figures in Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command.

Context of the Airstrike

According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF said the strike was conducted with precise guidance from Israeli Military Intelligence. According to the IDF, the two men had recently been appointed as acting replacements in the intelligence division after their predecessor, Saleh Asadi, was killed during the early phase of what Israel calls Operation Roaring Lion.

The Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command is responsible for gathering and analysing intelligence for senior officials in Iran's security establishment, assessments that help shape the country's military decision-making against Israel, according to a news report by The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the operation was part of a broader campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure.

According to The Jerusalem Post, since the start of the campaign, hundreds of Israeli Air Force aircraft have struck hundreds of targets linked to the Iranian government across Iran, Defrin said. He added that the operation began with a surprise attack after Israeli military intelligence identified two gathering points in Tehran where senior Iranian security leaders had assembled.

The reported strike comes a day after the Israeli military said it had completed 20 waves of attacks against more than 150 Iranian government targets, in what appears to be an escalating effort to disrupt Iran's command and intelligence networks, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel's Stated Long-Term Objective

Earlier, the IDF said its joint military operations with the US against Iran in the Middle East will continue until an "existential threat" to Israel is eliminated.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, IDF spokesperson Lt Ben Cohen said Israel is prepared for a prolonged operation if required, stressing that the objective is to neutralise Iran's military capabilities that threaten Israel and the wider region.

"I'm not going to give any specific timeframe, but I'll tell you that we're going to keep going until we know that we've taken away that existential threat," Cohen said.

Cohen noted that while Israel generally seeks to avoid prolonged conflicts, operations against Iran's military infrastructure could take time due to the scale of the threat. (ANI)