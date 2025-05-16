US President Donald Trump received a special traditional welcome at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, UAE. A video of women dancing in white dresses with open hair during the welcome went viral on social media.

US President Donald Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, after visiting Qatar, in the final leg of his Middle East trip. He was received by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and welcomed in Abu Dhabi with a unique cultural performance, a video of which has caught the attention of social media users.

Upon arriving at Qasr Al Watan - the UAE Presidential Palace - Trump was greeted with a traditional Al-Ayyala performance, a cultural art form from the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, which involves women tossing their hair from side to side.

A video shared on X by White House aide Margo Martin showed Trump being led through a formation of women dramatically hair-flipping in sync with drums and chants. The US President is seen watching the dancers, in traditional white gowns, as they flip their long hair left to right.

Behind them, about twenty men standing in two lines facing each other, could also be seen waving sword-like objects during the performance.

All you need to know about the cultural performance

The women were performing ‘Al-Ayyala,’ a traditional performance art of the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. According to UNESCO, Al-Ayyala is a cultural dance that includes poetry, drum tunes, and dance, depicting a war scene.

UNESCO recognizes this dance as cultural heritage

UNESCO has recognized this dance form as part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. It is significant due to its unique cultural style and history. The dance incorporates the sounds of leather bagpipes and flutes, making it even more special.

\During the Al-Ayyala dance, performers wear simple but traditional clothes, usually a Kandura (a long white robe) and a Ghutra (a checkered headscarf).