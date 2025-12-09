Former US Air Force Major and high-profile whistleblower David Grusch has claimed that President Donald Trump has been “fully briefed” on UFO retrievals, non-human biological remains, and the existence of alien life.

Former US Air Force Major and high-profile whistleblower David Grusch has claimed that President Donald Trump has been “fully briefed” on what the US government has allegedly concealed for decades UFO retrievals, non-human biological remains, and the existence of alien life potentially living among humans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a recent interview, Grusch asserted that Trump was shown classified intelligence detailing recovered crashed spacecraft, non-human cadavers, their evolutionary origins, and their intentions toward Earth. Grusch, who now advises Congress’s UAP Task Force, suggested that the president could soon become the “most consequential leader in world history” should he choose to declassify America’s deepest extraterrestrial secrets. “Members of this current administration are very well aware of this reality. Certainly, the current president is very knowledgeable on this subject,” Grusch told Fox News.

For decades, the Pentagon, previous White Houses, and even NASA have categorically denied any encounters with extraterrestrial beings or the recovery of alien technologies despite countless testimonies from civilians, scientists, and military personnel claiming otherwise.

According to Grusch, the US military has not only retrieved alien spacecraft and bodies, but he personally examined intelligence files, images, and classified data showing non-human entities with his own eyes.

Grusch also allegedly informed members of Congress that Trump was briefed during his first term on the existence of multiple alien species including one believed to be crossbreeding with humans. The retired Air Force officer served 14 years before becoming an intelligence officer for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), the agency responsible for deploying spy satellites. Between 2019 and 2021, he represented NRO on the UAP Task Force, eventually turning whistleblower after claiming certain government factions blocked Congressional oversight on extraterrestrial programs.

His explosive testimony in 2023 alleged that secret departments have operated UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering programs for decades.

Trump himself hinted at willingness to open the vault. When asked on the Lex Fridman Podcast in 2024 if he would declassify alien files, he replied, “Sure, I’ll do that. I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that.”

US allegedly knows about at least four alien species

Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison backed Grusch’s claims, stating that the US allegedly knows about at least four alien species. Burlison said Grusch had briefed Trump on a race known as the “Nordics,” described as tall, fair-skinned beings who resemble humans and have created alien-human hybrids. “He [Grusch] said that the Nordic aliens are like a few hundred years more advanced than we are, but they're not super advanced,” Burlison said during an X Space interview. He added that these hybrids allegedly live secretly among humans.

The congressman further claimed that Grusch described another species the famed “Greys” believed to be thousands of years more advanced and responsible for gravity-defying UFO sightings. These beings allegedly control their craft with telepathic-like abilities.

As for their intentions, Grusch told Fox News last month that the activity observed has been a “mixed bag,” suggesting Earth may be viewed as anything from a genetic curiosity to a cosmic tourist destination. “Could it be because we have interesting genetic material on Earth? We're a Jurassic Park tourist attraction for them,” he speculated.

Grusch also warned that the US is locked in a classified arms race with Russia and China, who are allegedly in possession of their own crashed alien craft and are working to reverse-engineer advanced extraterrestrial technology.

Despite Trump’s past skepticism “I’ve never been convinced… it’s not my thing,” he told the Impaulsive podcast — Grusch believes global disclosure is edging closer as Congress pressures the White House to act on whistleblower revelations.

Grusch also revealed that he has been threatened and intimidated for attempting to expose the truth about extraterrestrial life. “I was physically threatened even before I sent in my intelligence community inspector general report… I was literally in fear both professionally and in my personal life,” he claimed.