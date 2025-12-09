Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh has departed for Nairobi to represent India at the 7th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), the UN's highest body on environmental matters, highlighting PM Modi's climate initiatives like Mission LiFE.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday embarked for Nairobi to represent India at the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA). Singh noted several initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat climate change.

In a post on X, he said, "Departing for Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to proudly represent India at the seventh session of the UNEA 7 (United Nations Environment Assembly). UNEA is the world's highest-level decision-making body of UN on environmental matters. At present, 193 countries are its members, gathering every two years to deliberate on the environmental challenges facing our planet. The world today is grappling with serious crisis such as climate change and biodiversity loss, hence requires a collective action more than ever, now." https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/1998241343089606923?s=20 "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, initiatives such as Ganga rejuvenation, Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and the Swachh Bharat Mission have become examples for the entire world. Environmental protection is not a choice- it is essential for our very existence. Let us all commit ourselves to the cause of building a sustainable planet, guided by India's MissionLiFE approach."

About UNEA-7

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) will take place from December 8-12 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, on the theme "Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet".

UNEA-7 will be preceded by the seventh meeting of the Open-ended Committee of Permanent Representatives (OECPR-7) which will be held from December 1-5.

Previous UNEA Session

The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) took place from February 26 to March 1, 2024 at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi. UNEA-6 concluded with the adoption of 15 resolutions to advance collaborative action on the triple planetary crisis.

The session focused on how multilateralism can help tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. Backed by strong science, political resolve and engagement with society, the Assembly was an opportunity for world governments, civil society groups, the scientific community and the private sector to shape the global environmental policy. (ANI)