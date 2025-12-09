Image Credit : Getty

The 37-year-old was among visitors at the market in Gaithersburg -- a Maryland suburb of Washington -- browsing stalls selling everything from greeting cards to decorations. "We always have a big Christmas, and we get one or two gifts for everybody," he told AFP.

But this year, he added, "we said all the adults were okay, (let's) just buy things for the kids." His plans underscore the affordability pressures that American households are facing, with dissatisfaction mounting over costs of living.