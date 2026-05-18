A shocking gym accident caught on camera has left social media users stunned after a man narrowly escaped fatal accident during a bench press session.

A shocking gym accident caught on camera has left social media users stunned after a man narrowly escaped fatal accident during a bench press session.

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The dramatic video shows the man attempting to lift a heavy barbell while lying on a bench inside a gym. Within seconds, the lift goes horribly wrong as the barbell slips downward and pins him against his neck and upper chest, leaving him trapped beneath the crushing weight.

For a few terrifying moments, the man struggles to breathe and attempts desperately to push the bar away. With no immediate spotter beside him, the situation quickly turns into a life-or-death moment. Just when it appeared the incident could end in tragedy, the man slides, and manages to free himself with a quick move, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

The viral clip has sparked intense discussions online about gym safety and the dangers of lifting heavy weights without proper precautions.

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Heavy lifting accidents can lead to choking, chest compression, neck injuries, or even death if safety measures are ignored.