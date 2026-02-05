Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi met Sri Lankan Minister Hiniduma Sunil Senevi to deepen cultural ties, coinciding with the exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics, a promise fulfilled from PM Modi's 2025 visit.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi held talks with Sri Lankan Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Hiniduma Sunil Senevi. They talked about deepening cultural cooperation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

🇮🇳 Gujarat Governor Shri @ADevvrat and Gujarat Deputy CM Shri @sanghaviharsh met 🇱🇰 Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi at @ParliamentLK today. Exchanged views on deepening regional cultural cooperation and promoting shared… pic.twitter.com/md9djDXtRP — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) February 5, 2026

"Gujarat Governor Shri @ADevvrat and Gujarat Deputy CM Shri @sanghaviharsh met Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Hon. Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi at @ParliamentLK today. Exchanged views on deepening regional cultural cooperation and promoting shared Buddhist heritage," the official handle of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Exposition of Holy Devnimori Relics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep gratitude to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

Gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. During my visit in April 2025, it was decided these relics will come to Sri Lanka, thus giving the opportunity for the… https://t.co/rLGTRudlsZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2026

Sharing his thoughts on X, PM Modi wrote, "Gratitude to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for inaugurating the Exposition of the Holy Devnimori Relics at the sacred Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo. During my visit in April 2025, it was decided these relics will come to Sri Lanka, thus giving the opportunity for the people to pay their respects. Our nations are connected by deep civilisational and spiritual bonds. May Lord Buddha's timeless message of compassion, peace and harmony continue to guide humanity."

The initiative stems from a commitment made during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025, when both leaders agreed to bring the sacred relics from India for public veneration.

Sri Lankan President Expresses Gratitude

In response, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed heartfelt appreciation to PM Modi and the Government of India for fulfilling that promise.

In a post on X on Wednesday, President Dissanayake stated, "Respectfully welcome the Sacred Relics of the Buddha to Sri Lanka today for public veneration until the 11th at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple. I deeply appreciate PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India for honouring their promise and enabling this sacred exposition."

The holy relics arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning for the first-ever international exposition. A high-level Indian delegation, led by the Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, personally carried the relics to the aircraft for departure from India. (ANI)