A Greek delegation, led by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, visited the Ghika exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, reinforcing the growing cultural dialogue and artistic connections between India and Greece.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) hosted a distinguished Greek delegation led by Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic, for a special walkthrough of the ongoing Ghika exhibition, an official statement said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit, curated by NGMA Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam and conducted in the presence of NGMA Director Pooja Halli, highlighted the growing cultural dialogue between India and Greece.

The exhibition, dedicated to Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika, one of Greece's most celebrated modern artists, showcases the artistic and intellectual connections he shared with India during the mid-20th century.

Greek Delegation in Attendance

The Greek delegation included Minister Kefalogianni, Vasiliki Koutsoukou, Secretary General for Tourism Policy and Development; Angeliki Varela, President of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO); Vasileios Menioudakis, Associate, Press Office of the Ministry of Tourism; Spyridon Metaxitinos, Minister's Police Officer; Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of Greece to India; Chrysoula Prokopaki, Head of Economic and Commercial Affairs; along with Sanjeet Yadav, Scientific Associate, and Pratishtha Sharma, Cultural Affairs.

A Bridge Between Cultures

During the visit, Minister Kefalogianni expressed her appreciation for the exhibition and the cultural resonance it represents. "It is a great honour to visit the Ghika exhibition in the prestigious venue of NGMA. We truly believe that culture is the best way to explore and experience different countries and people. We warmly invite people to come to Greece to have their own cultural experience, exploring the similarities and differences between India and Greece, just as Ghika did back in the 1950s. We look forward to more fruitful collaborations that enhance cultural ties between Greece and India," she said.

Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam emphasised the diplomatic value of the visit. "It is a privilege for NGMA to host such an eminent delegation from Greece. The Ghika exhibition stands as a testament to the deep artistic and philosophical connections between our two ancient civilisations. Visits like these reinforce the role of art as a diplomatic bridge, fostering mutual understanding and opening new avenues for cultural collaboration between India and Greece," he said.

Fostering Future Partnerships

The guided tour offered the delegation deeper insights into Ghika's artistic journey, his engagement with global modernism, and his historic connections with India's cultural landscape.

The interaction also opened avenues for future collaborations in the fields of art, culture, and tourism between the two countries, the statement said.

NGMA continues to serve as a vital platform for international cultural exchange, fostering dialogue through art and heritage. (ANI)