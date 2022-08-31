Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government will consult allies: Pakistan minister on flood aid from India

    The idea to import edible goods from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday, when the country's death toll crossed 1,100 and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, and thousands of acres of crops were destroyed.

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said the government will consider importing goods from India after consulting its partners and key stakeholders, as the cash-strapped nation seeks to stablise soaring food prices triggered by flash floods that have wrought havoc across the country.

    In a tweet, Ismail said, "More than one international agency has approached the govt to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. The govt will take the decision to allow imports or not based on the supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders."

    Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that Pakistan has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan in the wake of an impending food crisis triggered by the flash floods.

    The flash floods in Pakistan have inundated one third of the country and destroyed farmlands, causing a threat of shortages of vegetables and fruits along with uneven price hike of some essential commodities.

    To ward off the impact, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Tuesday announced that it will issue permits within 24 hours to facilitate onion and tomato imports from Iran and Afghanistan.

    The ministry also asked the Federal Board of Revenue to waive taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months and expects that this will be made effective immediately.

    The measures are aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices, according to the ministry.

    Earlier, Finance Minister Ismail indicated this week that the government might allow imports from India to stabilise prices. But it is less likely that the coalition government would allow any such move due to domestic political compulsions.

    According to some media reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a media talk showed lack of interest in resuming trade with India due to the Kashmir issue.

    Sharif apparently referred to India's 2019 decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which prompted Pakistan to halt trade with India and scaled down diplomatic presence.

    (With inputs from PTI)

