    Taliban commemorates first anniversary over withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

    The withdrawal of US troops on August 31 midnight began last year ended America's longest war, a military intervention that began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The Taliban on Wednesday declared a national holiday and lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of the United States-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war.

    The country's new rulers have reimposed their harsh Islamic law on the impoverished country, with women squeezed out of public life. However, these laws are not formally recognised by any other nation.

    Despite the restrictions, and a deepening humanitarian crisis, many people from Afghanistan reportedly said they are glad the foreign force that prompted the Taliban insurgency has gone.

    Speaking to news organisation, Zalmai, a resident of Kabul said, "We are happy that Allah got rid of the infidels from our country, and the Islamic Emirate has been established."

    The withdrawal of US troops on August 31 midnight began last year ended America's longest war, a military intervention that began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York.

    As many as 66,000 Afghan troops and 48,000 civilians were killed in the conflict, but it was the deaths of US service members that became too much for the American public to bear.

    On Tuesday, the US Military said, "The burden of the war in Afghanistan, however, went beyond Americans." Two weeks before the end of last year's withdrawal, the Taliban seized power following a lightning offensive against government forces.

    On Wednesday, banners were seen flying high celebrating victories against three empires, the former Soviet Union and Britain also lost wars in Afghanistan.

    Hundreds of white Taliban flags bearing the Islamic proclamation of faith flew from lamposts and government buildings.

     

    On Tuesday night, the skies above Kabul were lit up with fireworks and celebratory gunfire from crowds of Taliban fighters.

    Taliban social media accounts posted scores of videos and pictures of newly trained troops, many flaunting the US military equipment left behind in the haste of Washington's chaotic withdrawal.

    Meanwhile, the Taliban have shut schools for secondary girls in many provinces and barred women from many government jobs. They have also ordered women to fully cover up in public.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
