After being rejected by Google 39 times, San Francisco man gets hired on 40th attempt; See viral post

The LinkedIn post of a man who was approved by Google on his 40th try is going popular on social media. "There's a small line between determination and lunacy. I'm still attempting to determine which one I have. 39 rejections and one acceptance "#google #accepted offer #application #noogler," Tyler Cohen, a DoorDash Associate Manager located in San Francisco, said in the post last week.

But he kept looking for jobs at the internet behemoth. He must have thought himself insane at times. Most individuals give up after a few attempts. Cohen, on the other hand, continued to seek for positions at Google. At this point in the tale, the Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash is offered a position by Google after being denied 39 times.

Cohen uploaded a snapshot of his trail messages to and from Google, which shows that he applied for the first time on August 25, 2019. He was turned down. Then, in September 2019, he applied twice. He was turned down both times. He took a hiatus and reapplied in June 2020, amid the epidemic, but was refused each time until July 19, 2022, when he was chosen by the top employer.

Cohen posted a screenshot of his tale on LinkedIn. At the time of writing, the message has been liked by almost 20,000 individuals. There were over 550 comments, but the most noteworthy one came from Google themselves. "What a ride it's been, Tyler!" said Google in response to the discussion, and the firm was immediately praised for "having an amazing social media team" that cared to remark on the aforementioned post.

Google, on the other hand, has already stated that it planned to restrict recruiting for the rest of 2022 in the face of a likely economic downturn. CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the business will focus on hiring "engineering, technical, and other important positions" in 2022 and 2023.