A US military rescue in Iran was nearly derailed after a downed F-15 pilot sent the message, “God is good.” Officials feared it was a coded signal of capture or an Iranian trap, causing a critical delay. After intelligence verified the pilot's safety, a large-scale special operations mission was launched into hostile territory.

A dramatic US military rescue mission deep inside Iran took an unexpected turn after a downed F-15 airman sent a cryptic three-word message — “God is good” — that nearly derailed the operation. The phrase, while seemingly harmless, triggered alarm bells among American officials who feared it could be a coded signal indicating the pilot had been captured or was under duress.

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The F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over southwestern Iran during escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. While one crew member was rescued within hours, the second — a senior officer — remained stranded for nearly two days in hostile terrain, evading Iranian forces.

During this time, the stranded airman managed to establish intermittent communication with US forces. However, his radio transmission — “God is good” — raised suspicions. According to reports, US intelligence feared the message might have been forced or manipulated by Iranian forces as bait to lure rescuers into an ambush.

This suspicion led to a critical delay in launching the full-scale rescue operation. Officials debated whether the pilot was genuinely safe or being used in a trap, highlighting the risks of conducting missions in enemy territory where misinformation and deception are common tactics.

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Eventually, US agencies, including the CIA, used advanced surveillance and intelligence inputs to verify the pilot’s location and condition. A covert “deception campaign” was also deployed to mislead Iranian forces, spreading false information about the rescue plan and buying crucial time.

The rescue mission itself was described by US President Donald Trump as one of the most daring in military history. Hundreds of special operations troops, supported by fighter jets, drones, and helicopters, were deployed into heavily defended Iranian airspace.

Despite intense risks — including enemy fire and the presence of Iranian forces closing in — US teams successfully located and extracted the airman. Reports indicate he survived for over 36 hours in mountainous terrain, armed only with a handgun while evading capture.

Trump later confirmed the success of the operation, declaring, “We got him,” and assuring that the injured officer “will be just fine.”

The incident underscores the complexity of modern warfare, where even a simple phrase can alter high-stakes decisions. The “God is good” message — intended as reassurance — instead became a moment of doubt that nearly changed the course of a historic rescue mission.

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