Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader calls for an inclusive political environment for Bangladesh's stability and to prevent militancy. He discusses the fall of Sheikh Hasina, India's security interests, and the need for strong bilateral relations.

Bangladesh's Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader, on Tuesday, called for an inclusive political environment in the country, noting that it is vital for the country's stability and noting that such conditions are not possible by excluding a party like the Awami League.

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During an interview with ANI, Quader said that such stability is needed to maintain the security in and out of the country, stating that non inchive polsiclal enviriment can can give rise to militancy. "Stability of the present government (of Bangladesh) is very much necessary to have security inside the country and outside the country everywhere. The rise of militancy will follow if we fail to have a stable situation," the chairman said.

The Jatiyo Party, founded by former Bangladeshi President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad, was the third-largest political party in Bangladesh during the previous term when the Awami League was in power. However, the party is currently facing multiple challenges.

Quader on Sheikh Hasina's Fall and Jamaat-Shibir's Role

Amid these developments, Quader, who is also the younger brother of General Ershad, explained the circumstances surrounding the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. "The Chief of the Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, has stated that Sheikh Hasina's fall was meticulously designed. Behind this design, Jamaat-Shibir was very actively involved. They have claimed that they did everything from behind the scenes. Jamaat-Shibir claimed, 'Since it is our creation, we will do whatever we like.' They described it as a new independence, stating that while they gained independence, this current moment represents a second independence for them. They further asserted that 1971 was a mistake and a conspiracy orchestrated by a neighbouring country. According to them, the freedom fighters were betrayed, and they sided with India," Quader said.

"They sided with a narrative where India was targeted as an enemy, as if they were reverting to the ideology of Pakistan. In that way, they were very much against India. Following that, India had cool relations with the interim government," he said.

India's Security a 'Primary Concern'

Quader said he believes that under the leadership of the newly elected Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, India intends to build a strong relationship with the current government of Bangladesh. However, he noted that India's primary concern remains its security interests, particularly regarding the "chicken's Neck" corridor. According to Quader, India is concerned that if Bangladesh is governed by anti-India or extremist elements, it could pose a significant security threat.

"In my opinion, the BNP has already assured India that Bangladeshi soil will never be allowed to be used by any group or entity that could threaten India's interests. I also believe that India's security concerns should always be a priority and kept under serious consideration by the current government," Quader said.

West Bengal Elections and Bilateral Cooperation

Quader also congratulated the BJP on its success in the West Bengal Assembly elections, describing the democratic process as India's internal matter. He emphasised that the shared cultural heritage between Bangladesh and West Bengal creates a unique bond and promotes cooperation between the people of both sides.

Despite political rhetoric during the election period, Quader said he believes that recent developments will encourage both countries to move towards a more pragmatic relationship. (ANI)