Addressing the G7 Outreach Session, PM Modi asserted that the Global South seeks meaningful partnerships, not assistance. He called for a shift from a donor-recipient mindset to one based on equality, dignity, and shared responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Global South does not seek assistance from the international community but meaningful partnerships, asserting that developing nations want to emerge as active participants in global development rather than remain mere beneficiaries. Addressing the Outreach Session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, PM Modi called for a shift away from the traditional donor-recipient approach towards a framework based on equality, dignity and shared responsibility.

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"Today, the Global South has high expectations from the international community. However, what they seek is not assistance, but partnership. They do not wish to remain beneficiaries of global development; they want to become participants in it," the Prime Minister said.

A Call for Equal Partnership Over Assistance

Emphasising the need for a more inclusive model of international cooperation, the Prime Minister said that countries must work together as equal partners, while underscoring the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges. "We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We must walk together, not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be associated with dignity rather than dependency. Through such efforts, we can lay a strong foundation for sustainable development for future generations," the PM said.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," he added.

Addressing Global Tensions and Maritime Security

Referring to the situation in West Asia, PM Modi welcomed the progress made in peace efforts in the region, referring to the Iran-US peace deal, while highlighting the human and economic costs of the conflict. "We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," the PM said.

The Prime Minister further stressed the need to ensure the safety of seafarers and maintain secure maritime routes for global trade. "Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear," he added.

India's Commitment to International Cooperation

Reiterating India's commitment to international cooperation, PM Modi said that India remains ready to work with all partners to address shared global concerns. "India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues," he added.

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation. (ANI)