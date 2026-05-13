The first-ever Global Kashmiri Pandit Heritage Tour & Conclave 2026 will take place in Kashmir from June 6-14. It aims to reconnect displaced Pandits with their roots after 36 years of exile through heritage tours and discussions.

The first-ever Global Kashmirit Heritage Tour & Conclave 2026 will be held in Kashmir from June 6 to June 14, with the main two-day conclave scheduled at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on June 13 and 14.

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Organisers described the initiative as a "historic reconnect of Kashmiri Pandits to their motherland after nearly 36 years of exile" and The event will be organised under the theme, "From Exile to Excellence - Kashmiri Pandit Journey of Resilience, Renaissance and Return."

A Journey of Remembrance and Revival

According to the organising committee, the conclave seeks to "reconnect generations of displaced Kashmiri Pandits with their ancestral roots, sacred spaces, cultural memory, and collective aspirations for the future." A specially curated heritage tour across Kashmir will form a key part of the programme, during which delegates from India and abroad will visit temples, cultural landmarks and historically significant sites associated with Kashmiri Pandit civilisation.

"The tour is intended not merely as a visit, but as an emotional and historical journey of remembrance, reconnect, revival, and return," the organisers said.

A Collaborative Effort

Seven mainstream community organisations-Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora, Jammu & Kashmir Vichar Manch, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj, Kashmiri Pandit Association Mumbai, Kashmiri Overseas Association USA, Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra Jammu, and All Minorities Employees Association of Kashmir- alongwith support from more than 30 organisations from Kashmir, India and overseas, are jointly organising the initiative.

Conclave Focus: Heritage, Dialogue, and Future Roadmap

The conclave is expected to bring together scholars, policymakers, entrepreneurs, artists, social leaders, youth representatives and members of civil society to deliberate on issues related to heritage preservation, cultural renaissance, political participation, social cohesion and the future roadmap of the community.

Organisers said the event will feature heritage tours, round-table discussions, academic and intellectual panels, youth interaction sessions, cultural programmes, heritage preservation panels and resolution sessions focused on the future of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Among the major highlights will be the participation of prominent entrepreneurs, scholars, policymakers, artists and diaspora representatives from different parts of the world.

A Vision for Reconnection and Renaissance

Dr Surinder Kaul, speaking on behalf of the organising committee, said the conclave aims to create an inclusive platform for dialogue and bridge-building while honouring the resilience and contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"This conclave is not merely an event, but a historic initiative to reconnect with our roots, preserve our heritage, strengthen community bonds, and envision a future built on dignity, inclusion, and cultural renaissance," Dr Kaul said. "The heritage tour symbolises our collective journey from exile toward reconnect, remembrance, renewal, and hope," he added.

Global Participation Expected

Delegates from India, the United States, Europe, West Asia and several other regions are expected to participate, making it one of the largest international gatherings focused on the cultural and civilizational legacy of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Promoting Inclusive Dialogue

The organising committee has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Invitations have also been extended to leaders of mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Muslim and Sikh civil society representatives, and members of the POJK and Valmiki communities to encourage inclusive dialogue and participation.

For More Information

For more information, organisers said interested participants and organisations can contact the committee through the given email address (kpglobaldiaspora@gmail.com) or visit the website (kpheritagetour.org). (ANI)