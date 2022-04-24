Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy wishes Asian countries to alter their 'attitude' toward Ukraine

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Saturday that he wants the Asian countries to alter their attitude against his country, just as Europe did after Russia's invasion. Zelenskyy, in its press conference, stated that some NATO members underestimated Ukraine, forcing the alliance to reject it as a member, calling it a gross mistake.

    He also added that Ukraine's strength against Russia's offensive 'managed to change the attitude of the alliance and European member states.'

    Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by The Hill that he really wanted Asian countries to change their attitude towards Ukraine. 

    Along with several Asian countries, India has abstained from multiple Ukraine-related resolutions at the UN in the last few weeks. 

    In April, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council. While 58 abstained from voting, 93 members voted in favour, and 24 voted against. Asian countries that abstained from the UN vote include India, Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Omran, Yemen, and Thailand.

    Zelenskyy also singled out countries closer to Russia because of their ties to the former Soviet Union.

    He stated that after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, they were historically close to Russia. The Russian Federation was the successor of the Soviet Union and the largest country as a part of former the Soviet Union, so their relations with Russia remain strong, he added. 

    The comments by Zelenskyy come as the US and other Western allies try to persuade India to abandon Russia and join them in criticising its important defence partner. India has consistently called for an end to the violence but has refused to join any sanctions imposed by the West against Russia. 

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken remarked during a recent 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the US that New Delhi's connection with Moscow developed over decades when the US was unable to be a partner of the South Asian country.

    However, times have changed, he added that the US is now able to and willing to be a partner of choice with India aross virtually every realm, commerce, technology, education, and security.

