External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted Uruguay on its National Day, expressing India's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. The article details the history of diplomatic ties, including high-level meetings and ministerial visits.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, as well as the government and people of Uruguay, on the occasion of Uruguay's National Day. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM Mario Lubetkin @MinLubetkinUy, the Government and people of Uruguay on their National Day. Committed to enhancing our bilateral relationship," he wrote. Warm greetings to FM Mario Lubetkin @MinLubetkinUy, the Government and people of Uruguay on their National Day. Committed to enhancing our bilateral relationship. 🇮🇳 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/tJ2X4sVBFp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 25, 2026

A History of High-Level Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Uruguay Yamandu Orsi met on July 7, 2025, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Then Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou participated in the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) held virtually on August 17, 2024. The then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, visited Uruguay in 1968. The then Vice Presidents of Uruguay, Danilo Angel Astori Saragosa and Dr Hugo Fernandez Faingold, visited India in 2011 and 1999, respectively.

Ministerial and Summit Engagements

According to the Embassy of India in Argentina, ministerial-level interactions and visits between the two countries have taken place from time to time. Minister of State Pabitra Margherita visited Uruguay from 28 February to 01 March 2025 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Yamandu Orsi. He also interacted with Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining, Fernanda Cardona. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Paganini, met Minister of State, V Murleedharan, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro in February 2024. Earlier, Uruguayan Education Minister Pablo da Silveira took part in the 1st edition of VOGSS held virtually in January 2023, and Omar Paganini, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the 2nd edition of VOGSS held virtually in November 2023. In the 3rd VOGSS, Vice Minister of Social Development Andrea Brugman joined virtually in the Youth Session, while Executive Director of AGESIC Hebert Paguas took part in the Information Technology session. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with the then Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi on 29 April 2020 during Covid pandemic. Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Minister of Women and Child Development, visited Uruguay and called on the Vice President of Uruguay, Lucia Topolansky, on November 16, 2017. Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, visited India in October 2015 with a commercial delegation to participate in the India-LAC Conclave.

Strengthening Ties Through Parliamentary Exchange

A 10-member Parliamentary delegation led by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs & Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, visited Uruguay from June 14-17, 2023. The delegation was received by Vice President & President of the Senate Beatriz Argimon and President of the Lower House of Parliament Sebastian Andujar, according to the Embassy. A Rajya Sabha delegation comprising four Members of Parliament participated in the '2nd World Summit of Committees of Future' in Montevideo on 25-27 September 2023. Earlier, a parliamentary delegation from India had visited Uruguay in 2012, and a Parliamentary delegation from Uruguay visited India in 2010.

Institutionalised Diplomatic Dialogue

Foreign Office Consultations have been institutionalised between the two countries through an Agreement signed in 1999. The 6th round of FOC was held on 16 September 2024 in Montevideo, where Secretary (East) Jaideep Muzumdar and Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) Nicolas Albertoni chaired the meeting. The fifth round of FOCs was held on 06 March 2023 in New Delhi, for which DFM Nicolas Albertoni visited India. During the visit, he also participated in the Raisina Dialogue 2023 and had meetings with Ministers of External Affairs and Commerce & Industry, the Embassy stated. (ANI)