A violent clash between rival groups at a Sikh gurdwara in Duisburg, Germany, left 11 people injured. The confrontation involved knives, kirpans, pepper spray, and a suspected firearm. The dispute reportedly stemmed from a long-running conflict over the temple's management and control of its funds.

A violent clash inside a Sikh gurdwara in western Germany has left at least 11 people injured, after a dispute between rival groups reportedly turned into chaos involving knives, kirpans, pepper spray and a suspected firearm.

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The incident took place at a gurdwara in the Duisburg locality of Moers in North Rhine-Westphalia, where around 40 people were said to be involved in the confrontation. Witnesses described scenes of panic as worshippers fled the prayer hall while police launched a major response, including special tactical units.

Videos circulating on social media showed men fighting inside the religious premises, with turbans falling to the ground and ceremonial kirpans being drawn in full view of devotees. German authorities later confirmed that multiple people suffered injuries, though none were reported to be life-threatening.

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A 56-year-old witness told German media the violence appeared to be pre-planned.

“This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives,” the witness said.

According to early police findings, the violence may have been linked to a long-running dispute between the old and newly elected management committees over control of the gurdwara and its funds. Investigators believe tensions over influence inside the temple had been building for months before erupting publicly.

Another witness said internal disagreements had repeatedly created friction inside the congregation.

“There have been problems and conflicts for some time. But it's mainly about influence and who has the final say here at the temple,” the witness said. “When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse.”

Police detained at least one suspect at the scene, while forensic teams searched the premises for evidence. Authorities said shell casings recovered at the site suggest the weapon used may have been a blank-firing pistol, although the firearm itself had not been recovered immediately after the clash.

The incident has shocked Germany’s Sikh community, with community members expressing concern over violence inside a place of worship. A widely shared post on social media described the scenes as:

“Shocking scenes from Gurdwara Duisburg, Germany... Sikhs fighting inside sacred space.”

German police have now launched a criminal investigation to determine who initiated the attack and whether additional arrests will follow. Authorities are also examining whether security failures inside the temple contributed to the escalation.

The clash has sparked wider concern about internal disputes within diaspora religious institutions and the challenge of preventing such conflicts from turning violent in sacred spaces.

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