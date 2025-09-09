MEA asked Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution amid violent unrest that left 19 people dead and hundreds injured. It is closely monitoring the developments and urged its nationals there to exercise caution and adhere authorities' guidelines.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday called for exercising "restraint" in the ongoing GenZ protests in Nepal. India issued an advisory for Indians living there and advised them to "exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the Ministry said.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” it added. "We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Fresh Protests Hit Nepal, Demonstrators Seek PM Oli's Dismissal

This comes as the protests against the Nepal government resumed even after it lifted social media ban. Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli has ensured an investigation into the deadly protests that left at least 19 dead and 250 injured. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups"behind Monday's violence.

The government would set up a panel to investigate the protests, Oli said and added the government would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning. Protestors were seen today blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, Kathmandu Post said. The protesters are demonstrating against what they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

Meanwhile, the previous curfew imposed yesterday, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by the fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am.