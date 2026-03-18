India and Russia held their 7th UN Consultations in New Delhi, co-chaired by MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Russian Deputy FM Alexander Alimov. They discussed priorities in the UN, focusing on UNSC reforms, counterterrorism, and peacekeeping.

7th India-Russia UN Consultations in New Delhi

India on Tuesday held the 7th India-Russia UN Consultations where they talked about UN reforms. The meeting was chaired by Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Alexander Alimov.

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In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "7th India-Russia UN Consultations were held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mr. Alexander Alimov. Both sides exchanged their priorities in the United Nations. The discussions focused on issues related to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda, in particular counterterrorism, peacekeeping, UNSC reforms, among others."

7th India-Russia UN Consultations were held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mr. Alexander Alimov. Both sides exchanged their priorities in the United Nations. The discussions focused on issues related to… pic.twitter.com/w98AdfeF0a — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 17, 2026

Both sides briefed each other on respective priorities in the United Nations. The discussions focused on issues related to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda, in particular counterterrorism, peacekeeping, UNSC reforms, among others. Both sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments, a statement by the MEA said.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier on December 20, 2024, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal co-chaired the 13th India-Russia JWG on Counter Terrorism (CT) and 6th round of UN consultations with Sergey Vershinin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) on 20 December 2024 in Moscow.

In a post on X, Indian embassy in Russia said, "Secretary (West) Shri Tanmaya Lal co-chaired the 13th India-Russia JWG on Counter Terrorism (CT) and 6th round of UN consultations with H.E. Mr. Sergey Vershinin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) on 20 December 2024 in Moscow. On 19 December, Secretary (West) met Deputy Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Mikhail Galuzin. They discussed issues related to the Ukraine conflict."

Secretary (West) Shri Tanmaya Lal co-chaired the 13th India-Russia JWG on Counter Terrorism (CT) and 6th round of UN consultations with H.E. Mr. Sergey Vershinin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) on 20 December 2024 in Moscow. On 19 December, Secretary (West) met Deputy… pic.twitter.com/KawtQxysAk — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) December 21, 2024

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held bilateral Foreign Office Consultations with his Russian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister (DFM) Andrey Rudenko on March 7, 2025 in Moscow.

Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval visited Moscow on August 7-8, 2025 for the India-Russia NSA-level Strategic Dialogue. During the visit, NSA called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and held meetings with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu, Aide to President Putin Niokolai Patrushev and First DPM Denis Manturov.