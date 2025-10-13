The first seven released hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in Israel, the country's military says. They'll have a medical check there before being reunited with their families, it adds.
Hamas handed over the first seven of 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza on Monday, sparking cheers of joy in Tel Aviv where a huge crowd was gathered to support hostage families. Under a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump after two years of war, Hamas is due to release all surviving hostages on Monday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Asked if he would like to visit Gaza, US President Donald Trump tells the press aboard Air Force One he would be "proud" to.
"I know it so well without visiting," he says. "I'd like to do it, I'd like to put my feet on it at least."
"But I think it's going to be a great miracle over the coming decades. If you go too fast, it's not going to be good. You have to go at the right speed, you can't go too fast."
After arriving in Tel Aviv, Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Jerusalem to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and meet with the families of some hostages. He will then travel to Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the Gaza peace summit, which will host around 20 world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
US President Donald Trump landed in Israel aboard Air Force One on Monday as a first group of Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza after two years' captivity. Air Force One was welcomed by the Ben Gurion Airport Control Tower with a message thanking Trump for his friendship and the unbreakable bond between the two nations.
The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, welcomed on Monday the release of seven Israeli hostages by Hamas, highlighting US President Donald Trump's role in this "crucial milestone towards peace". "President Trump made this breakthrough possible," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a second group of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal Monday, the Israeli military said. An army statement said the handover would take place at “an additional meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross.”
US President Donald Trump will be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor - the Israeli government's highest civilian honour - according to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office.
The award recognises Trump’s efforts to secure the release of 48 hostages held by Hamas.
Herzog will inform Trump about the award during their meeting in parliament later today.
The medal will be presented in the coming months.
An Israeli hostages campaign group said Monday it would continue its work to secure the return of all hostages held in Gaza, following Hamas's release of an initial group of seven captives.
"Our struggle is not over. It will not end until the last hostage is located and returned for proper burial. This is our moral obligation. Only then will the people of Israel be whole," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, in a statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed the release by Hamas of Israeli hostages still alive in the Gaza strip, saying with their release "peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region".
"I share the joy of the families and of the Israeli people as seven hostages have just been handed over to the Red Cross," Macron wrote on X after arriving in Egypt for a summit on Gaza.
In total, 20 living hostages are set to be returned to Israel on Monday morning.
The Israeli military has confirmed that the seven returning hostages "crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago".
It adds that "they are currently on their way to the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will reunite with their families."
As a reminder, an additional 13 living hostages are expected to be released today, joining the seven who have already been freed. While official confirmation is still pending, images have emerged showing some hostages connecting with their families via video call.
All 1,966 detainees being released from Israeli prisons have boarded buses, an official involved in the operation says, as quoted by Reuters.
The detainees include 250 terror convicts expected to go free from Ofer Prison in the West Bank.
The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed the names of the first seven hostages released from Hamas this morning:
Eitan Mor
Gali Berman
Ziv Berman
Omri Miran
Alon Ohel
Guy Gilboa-Dalal
Matan Angrest
