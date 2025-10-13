12:58 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates First group of hostages arrive at initial reception point

The first seven released hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in Israel, the country's military says. They'll have a medical check there before being reunited with their families, it adds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

12:56 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Trump expresses desire to visit Gaza

Asked if he would like to visit Gaza, US President Donald Trump tells the press aboard Air Force One he would be "proud" to.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

"I know it so well without visiting," he says. "I'd like to do it, I'd like to put my feet on it at least."

"But I think it's going to be a great miracle over the coming decades. If you go too fast, it's not going to be good. You have to go at the right speed, you can't go too fast."

12:56 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Trump to address Israeli parliament and meet families of hostages

After arriving in Tel Aviv, Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Jerusalem to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and meet with the families of some hostages. He will then travel to Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the Gaza peace summit, which will host around 20 world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
12:54 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates 'God Bless America, God Bless Israel'

US President Donald Trump landed in Israel aboard Air Force One on Monday as a first group of Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza after two years' captivity. Air Force One was welcomed by the Ben Gurion Airport Control Tower with a message thanking Trump for his friendship and the unbreakable bond between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
Scroll to load tweet…

 

12:49 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates EU welcomes Gaza hostage release, crediting Trump

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, welcomed on Monday the release of seven Israeli hostages by Hamas, highlighting US President Donald Trump's role in this "crucial milestone towards peace". "President Trump made this breakthrough possible," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

 

12:41 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Israel army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages

A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a second group of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal Monday, the Israeli military said. An army statement said the handover would take place at “an additional meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

 

12:36 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Netanyahu welcomes Trump in Israel

US President Donald Trump landed in Israel aboard Air Force One on Monday as a first group of Israeli hostages returned home from Gaza after two years' captivity. The US leader was greeted on a red carpet at Ben Gurion airport by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

 

12:23 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Trump to receive Israel's highest civilian honour

US President Donald Trump will be awarded the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor - the Israeli government's highest civilian honour - according to Israeli President Isaac Herzog's office.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

The award recognises Trump’s efforts to secure the release of 48 hostages held by Hamas.

Herzog will inform Trump about the award during their meeting in parliament later today.

The medal will be presented in the coming months.

12:16 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates US President Donald Trump lands in Israel

 

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
Scroll to load tweet…

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

12:07 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Israel hostage forum says 'struggle not over' after seven freed by Hamas

An Israeli hostages campaign group said Monday it would continue its work to secure the return of all hostages held in Gaza, following Hamas's release of an initial group of seven captives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

"Our struggle is not over. It will not end until the last hostage is located and returned for proper burial. This is our moral obligation. Only then will the people of Israel be whole," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, in a statement.

 

12:07 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed the release by Hamas of Israeli hostages still alive in the Gaza strip, saying with their release "peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

"I share the joy of the families and of the Israeli people as seven hostages have just been handed over to the Red Cross," Macron wrote on X after arriving in Egypt for a summit on Gaza.

In total, 20 living hostages are set to be returned to Israel on Monday morning.

 

12:06 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Seven hostages cross into Israel, military says

The Israeli military has confirmed that the seven returning hostages "crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

It adds that "they are currently on their way to the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will reunite with their families."

Scroll to load tweet…

 

12:03 PM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Hostages still in Gaza speak to loved ones

As a reminder, an additional 13 living hostages are expected to be released today, joining the seven who have already been freed. While official confirmation is still pending, images have emerged showing some hostages connecting with their families via video call.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

11:59 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates PM Netanyahu awaits President Trump's arrival at Ben Gurion Airport

 

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
Scroll to load tweet…

 

11:51 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Palestinian prisoners set for release placed on buses while Gazans gather to welcome them

All 1,966 detainees being released from Israeli prisons have boarded buses, an official involved in the operation says, as quoted by Reuters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

The detainees include 250 terror convicts expected to go free from Ofer Prison in the West Bank.

11:45 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Israel confirms names of first seven hostages released

The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed the names of the first seven hostages released from Hamas this morning:

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Eitan Mor

Gali Berman

Ziv Berman

Omri Miran

Alon Ohel

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Matan Angrest

 

Scroll to load tweet…

 

11:43 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates 7 hostages to undergo medical assessment, confirm IDF

 

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
Scroll to load tweet…

 

11:41 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates WATCH: Palestine Envoy to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh's Exclusive Interview on Gaza Deal and More

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
11:39 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Red Cross vehicles carrying 7 released hostages are on their way to Israeli forces

 

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred
Scroll to load tweet…

 

11:34 AM (IST) Oct 13

Gaza Ceasefire LIVE Updates Seven Israeli hostages reportedly handed over by Hamas

Eitan Mor

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Gali Berman

Ziv Berman

Matan Angrest

Omri Miran

Alon Ohel

Guy Gilboa Dallal