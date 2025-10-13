Trump urged Israel to pardon PM Netanyahu over corruption charges, called on Palestinians to reject violence, and hailed jihadism and antisemitism as defeated. He described the Gaza truce as a 'historic dawn'.

During his address to Israel's parliament, US President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon Prime Minister Netanyahu over corruption charges, called on Palestinians to reject violence and hailed jihadism and antisemitism as defeated. He described the Gaza truce as a 'historic dawn', expressed willingness for a peace deal with Iran, and heralded a new Middle East rooted in hope and reconciliation.

Strong appeal for a pardon

In a dramatic moment during his speech to the Knesset, US President Donald Trump urged Israeli lawmakers to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his ongoing corruption charges. Trump framed the appeal as an act that would support political stability in Israel amid a fragile period of transition following war.

Call for Palestinians to abandon violence

Trump directly addressed the Palestinian people, urging them to 'turn away forever from the path of terror and violence'. He said the choice was now clear, amid the broader backdrop of a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. His remarks formed a central theme of his appeal for a new era of peace in the region.

Jihadism and antisemitism condemned

Declaring that the forces of 'jihadism and antisemitism' have failed, Trump cast the present moment as evidence that dark ideologies cannot endure. He praised the ceasefire he helped broker in Gaza, calling it proof that peace can be built 'day by day, person by person, and nation by nation'.

Framing the truce as a new dawn

Trump called the Gaza agreement an 'incredible triumph for Israel and the world', declaring the moment as the historic dawn of a new Middle East. He said, 'the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still', painting the ceasefire as a turning point after years of conflict and instability.

He said, "Over the past two years, I've met many of the families of Israelis taken hostage... I have looked into their eyes, and seen the worst nightmares of their suffering. But I have also seen something else—the beautiful LOVE of the people... the love that gives you the courage to carry on through thousands of years of persecution and repression, and to emerge with the Heart of David."

Extending olive branches to Iran

In a significant diplomatic overture, Trump said he would welcome a peace deal with Iran, despite recent hostilities. He affirmed the United States remained open to dialogue, expressing hope that regional powers could join the peace process. Addressing the Israeli Knesset, Donald Trump said, "…The deal that we are having now (the Gaza Peace Plan) - had Iran acquired nuclear weapons, which they might have obtained in two months, most of the Arab and Muslim nations would not have been comfortable accepting the deal."

War 'over' and return of normalcy

Trump portrayed the conflict as ended: “Israel, with our help, has won all that they can by force of arms,” he told lawmakers. He urged that the military victory must now be translated into lasting peace, stating that Israel should shift focus from war to rebuilding and prosperity.

Praise from Israeli leaders

His speech elicited strong praise from Israeli officials. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana lauded Trump as a 'colossus' and endorsed a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling him one of history’s great peacemakers. PM Netanyahu thanked Trump as Israel’s greatest ally, asserting that no other US president has done more for the country.

The speech came days after all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas were released under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The moment, deeply emotional for many Israelis, formed the backdrop to Trump’s address.

Still, major issues such as Gaza’s post-war future, reconstruction, disarmament and political governance and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at large remain unresolved.

