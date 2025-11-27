Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has assured that safety measures are in place following the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia. Indian airlines are closely monitoring the ash clouds drifting towards western India.

The Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has assured that all necessary safety measures are in place following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. Speaking on the matter, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "We have been monitoring the volcanic situation, which has originated in Ethiopia and whatever necessary safety precautions that need to be taken, we have done it, and we have been communicating with the airline operators and airport operators... Very streamlined operations are happening right now. There's nothing to worry about."

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the explosive eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on November 23 and marks the first activity from the nearly 10,000-year-dormant volcano.

Indian Airlines Reassure Passengers

Meanwhile, all the Indian airlines, IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have assured passengers that safety remains their top priority following the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, whose ash clouds are drifting towards parts of India.

IndiGo, in a statement shared on X, said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies."

Air India also issued a statement emphasising passenger safety, saying, "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time."

Akasa Air also stated that they are "closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions."