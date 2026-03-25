Palestine's envoy to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, states the widening regional conflict is worsening the dire Gaza crisis. He urges India to push Israel to end its aggression, dismissing the ceasefire as a 'trap' and calling for a two-state solution.

As tensions between Israel, Iran and the United States enter the fourth week, Palestine's Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh on Wednesday said the widening regional conflict is exacerbating the already dire situation for Palestinians, warning that the crisis in Gaza is "deepening day by day".

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In an interview with ANI, Shawesh urged India to take "significant steps" to push Israel to end its aggression against the Palestinian people. "The crisis in Gaza is deepening day by day. This is a factual situation," the envoy said when asked about the impact of war on the Palestinian people. "Do you know how many Palestinians have already been killed in the West Bank? This war, launched by America and Israel, is affecting us," the envoy added.

Widening Conflict Diverts Global Attention

He said the ongoing confrontation involving Israel, Iran and the United States is not only worsening the situation on the ground but also diverting global attention from Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Describing the West Asia conflict as part of a "long historical process", Shawesh said it cannot be viewed in isolation. "There is a mistake in treating this as a war that started only weeks ago. This conflict goes back more than a century, to developments such as the Balfour Declaration. Without addressing the root causes, there will be no real solution," he said.

Humanitarian Crisis 'Deepening Day by Day'

The envoy said Palestinians are already facing a devastating situation, which has been further aggravated by the current escalation. "What is happening now is negatively affecting us, while we are already enduring severe conditions on the ground," he said, pointing to continued violence in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Raising concerns over the humanitarian situation, he said Palestinians continue to face daily attacks, displacement and acute shortages of basic necessities. "The suffering is not limited to Gaza. Across Palestinian territories, people are facing violence, displacement and denial of basic needs," he added.

Envoy Calls Ceasefire 'The Biggest Trap'

On whether the ceasefire brokered in October has brought some relief, Shawesh said: "There is nothing called a ceasefire. It is the biggest trap that the international community has fallen into. Israel continues to kill Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank every day. There is no ceasefire.' At least 689 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza by Israeli forces since the start of the "ceasefire" in October, Al Jazeera reported.

Referring to recent international reports, including those by UN officials, the envoy alleged serious human rights violations against Palestinian detainees and civilians, including abuse and denial of access to humanitarian agencies.

Call for Accountability and a Political Solution

Warning of wider regional consequences, he said continued escalation and lack of accountability risk fuelling further instability. "If there is no accountability, it risks encouraging more instability across the region," he said.

Calling for a political resolution, Shawesh reiterated support for a two-state solution and urged the international community to act in accordance with international law. "The solution is clear--ending occupation and ensuring equal application of international law. Without that, the cycle of violence will continue," he said.

India's 'Constructive Role' Highlighted

He said, "Highlighting India's ties with both sides, he said New Delhi could play a constructive role. "India has good relations with both Palestine and Israel, and it can take significant steps to push for an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people." (ANI)