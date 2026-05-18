Donald Trump launched a social media blitz using AI-generated images and videos of military strikes to threaten Iran. On Truth Social, he warned 'the Clock is Ticking' for a ceasefire, escalating rhetoric amid stalled diplomatic negotiations.

In a dramatic escalation of rhetoric, United States President Donald Trump launched a massive social media blitz, deploying an array of artificial intelligence-generated images and videos depicting American military strikes against Iran. The digital barrage followed a stern warning from the US President, who cautioned Tehran that time was running out to secure a ceasefire agreement.

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Trump's 'Clock is Ticking' Ultimatum

Taking to his platform, Truth Social, the US President issued a blunt ultimatum regarding the deadlocked negotiations. "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT," he stated. Immediately after the post, Trump published two videos, apparently fabricated using AI, portraying US aircraft carriers neutralising Iranian drones under his direct command. The simulated footage was overlaid with an audio clip of the US President describing a military operation.

AI Blitz Features Sci-Fi Imagery and Political Attacks

The social media blitz quickly expanded into more surreal territory, with Trump sharing numerous AI-generated graphics. One image positioned him against a backdrop of American flags and eagles, while another depicted the US President commanding a sci-fi outer space conflict zone, complete with simulated global explosions. He also uploaded an image featuring himself flanked by a futuristic robotic army, complete with an emblem overhead reading 'United States Space Force'.

Turning his focus towards his domestic political rivals, Trump shared a comparative photo collage targeting former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. The graphic juxtaposed Iranian vessels operating freely on the water's surface under the label 'Obama/Biden' against an image of decimated Iranian boats submerged underwater, branded with the name 'Trump'. This was accompanied by another graphic featuring the bold text 'Bye Bye Fast Boats', which illustrated an American drone obliterating maritime vessels bearing Iranian flags.

In one of the more bizarre AI creations, the US President was depicted walking alongside an extra-terrestrial figure whose hands appeared to be bound. Additionally, Trump circulated a map of the Gulf region superimposed over the American flag, featuring arrows indicating multi-directional military thrusts converging on Iran.

Digital Threats Amid Diplomatic Impasse

Although the US President refrained from adding further commentary to the media files, observers noted that the collective posts signalled a heightened threat of American military intervention. The digital salvo comes as Washington and Tehran struggle to find common ground during indirect peace negotiations.

The diplomatic impasse persists after Washington dismissed Tehran's prerequisites for a treaty. According to Iran's Fars news agency, the United States has counter-offered with its own stringent terms, mandating that Iran receive no war reparations and restricting the Islamic Republic to maintaining only one operational nuclear facility. (ANI)