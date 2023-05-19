Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details

    On Friday, PM Modi left for the Japanese city to attend three sessions at the G7 summit as part of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia. Besides attending the summit, PM Modi will also hold a serious of bilateral meetings with a number of global leaders including Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio.

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Senior diplomats of India and Ukraine are exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima..

    If the meeting takes place, then it will be the first one between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases

    On Friday, PM Modi left for the Japanese city to attend three sessions at the G7 summit as part of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

    Besides attending the summit, PM Modi will also hold a serious of bilateral meetings with a number of global leaders including Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio.

    It is reportedly said that there is a possibility of a meeting between PM Modi and Zelenskyy on Saturday but there is no finality on it yet. "Both sides are engaged in discussions to finalise the proposal," said one of the people.

    The Ukrainian president is attending the summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation'

    Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India last month, in first high-level trip to India from Ukraine after the conflict began in the eastern European country.

    During her visit, Dzhaparova handed over a letter to Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. The letter was written to PM Modi by Zelenskyy.

    Since the Ukraine conflict began, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times. In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

    India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Indian Navy deploys aircraft for search and rescue operation as Chinese vessel sinks with 39 onboard

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    russia ukraine war Vladimir Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds snt

    Expert speak: Putin under pressure as soap opera between Russian military and Wagner group unfolds

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles snt

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India-US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases AJR

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York AJR

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation' AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation'

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final No Suryakumar Yadav in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Ishan Kishan to provide X factor snt

    WTC Final: No SKY in India's squad against Australia surprises Ponting; backs Kishan to provide X factor

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Class 10 results out best performing districts toppers list other details gcw

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kannur records highest pass percentage, Wayanad lowest

    Sundar Pichai childhood home in Chennai sold buyer reveals humility of Google CEO family gcw

    Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling' AJR

    Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of 'Shivling'

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan dons shimmering gown, setting major fashion goals ADC

    Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan dons shimmering gown, setting major fashion goals

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon