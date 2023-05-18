Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns of 'imminent disaster', 'east Pakistan-like situation'

    In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against his party and warned that the country is heading towards an "imminent disaster" and it may face disintegration.

    "The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is missing in London, are least concerned whether the country's constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone," Imran Khan said.

    "I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country," he further said as police surrounded his residence.

    Speaking about his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, Imran Khan said that it was a "pure conspiracy" hatched and executed allegedly on behalf of the ruling coalition and the Punjab caretaker government.

    "This is high time that the powers that be should sensibly rethink otherwise the country will face an East Pakistan-like situation," he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. Defending his criticism of the country's army, Imran Khan said: "When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids."

    The former Pakistan PM strongly reacted to the Punjab government's assertion that over 40 terrorists are hiding inside his Zaman Park estate. He claimed the government had to investigate the home lawfully and after getting a search warrant because the presence of the terrorists also put his own life in jeopardy.

    he also pointed out a recent survey and said that 70 percent population was standing with his party - PTI - and the remaining 30 per cent people with all the parties that are part of the ruling coalition.

