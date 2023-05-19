Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big relief to Imran Khan as Pakistan anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in two cases

    On May 9, a large number of Imran Khan’s party workers May 9 stormed the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it. He was arrested just a day after he accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him.

    First Published May 19, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in the Jinnah House attack case. The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief till June 2. The court also directed Khan to participate in the investigation. 

    On May 17, the Cantonment military police opened the historic Corps Commander Lahore House known as "Jinnah House" for the public after it was torched by arsonists following the anti-government protests against the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan on May 9.

    On May 9, a large number of Khan’s party workers May 9 stormed the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it. He was arrested just a day after he accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him.

    Clashes erupted after the arrest of Khan. In addition to this, the violent protesters torched a static plane in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the hometown of Imran Khan and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.

    Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 7,000 PTI workers across Pakistan. Of them as many as 4,000 from Punjab were booked for torching and vandalising the civil and military installations after violence erupted in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 in a land corruption case.

