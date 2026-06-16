On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strategic ties and the West Asia conflict. He also held other bilaterals and addressed the Outreach Session on building international partnerships.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, and discussed ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In an X post, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the UAE government for "care and concern" towards the Indian community there. "Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Once again, expressed gratitude to him and the UAE Government for the care and concern for the Indian community living in the UAE," the Prime Minister said.

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According to the External Affairs Ministry, the two leaders also discussed the West Asia conflict. "Prime Minister @narendramodi met President HH Sheikh @MohamedbinZayed Al Nahyan of the UAE on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. They reviewed measures to deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region," MEA said in a statement on X.

Other Bilateral Meetings

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. In his bilateral meeting with Carney, as per the MEA, PM Modi and Carney "reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges."

PM Modi addresses G7 Outreach Session on Partnerships

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships and reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development during the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for greater cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world during the G7 Outreach Session on the theme of "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity". "PM Narendra Modi participated in the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity' at the G7 Summit. PM underscored the importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world," the MEA said post read.

The Prime Minister stressed that global cooperation should evolve beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and instead be based on solidarity and equality.

According to the MEA, PM Modi highlighted India's "humanity first" approach, reflected in several international initiatives spearheaded by the country, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign. "He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality," the post read. "PM highlighted that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives," it added.

The Prime Minister also noted that India's approach to international engagement is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or "the world is one family', further reiterating India's commitment to supporting equitable and sustainable progress at the global level. "India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," it added.

India's continued participation at G7 Summit

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.

Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit. A highly anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is on the cards for June 17, which the White House confirmed will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement. (ANI)