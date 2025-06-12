Former Canadian minister Ujjal Dosanjh urges Canada to reset relations with India as PM Modi attends the G7 summit, warning that tolerating Khalistani extremism risks national security and damages global credibility for both nations.

As India cements its place as the world's fourth-largest economy, the global balance of power is shifting -- and Canada must take note, says Ujjal Dosanjh, former Canadian Minister of Health, senior lawyer, and vocal advocate against extremism.

PM Modi's participation in G7 Summit

Speaking in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the G7 summit, Dosanjh says this moment offers a much-needed opportunity to reset strained India-Canada relations, particularly due to long-standing tensions over Khalistan-linked extremism.

"India, even before it became the fourth-largest economy, was being recognised by leaders like Carney as indispensable on the global stage," Dosanjh remarked, referring to Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed office earlier this year. “Now that India has moved up in global rankings, it only strengthens the case for deeper cooperation.”

Dosanjh pointed out that G7 leaders are well aware of India's growing influence and are likely advising Canada not to let political disagreements override strategic and economic interests.

"Leaders know that even when they have issues with a country, they can't ignore its importance. They find ways to engage constructively -- and that's the approach Carney seems to be taking," he said.

Khalistani extremism in Canada

Prime Minister Carney's invitation to Prime Minister Modi drew protests from several Sikh separatist groups in Canada. But Dosanjh, a long-time critic of extremism, questioned the seriousness with which these groups should be taken, especially given their historical role in damaging Canada's global reputation.

"These elements did massive damage to Canada's image when they bombed Air India Flight 182 in 1985," Dosanjh said, referencing the worst act of aviation terror before 9/11. “That wasn't India's wound -- it was Canada's wound. Those were Canadian citizens who died.”

He also recalled the role of Khalistani militant Talwinder Singh Parmar, believed to be the mastermind of the Air India bombing. “Parmar had earlier killed police officers in India and fled here. Indira Gandhi sought his extradition, but Canada didn't act, partly because there was no extradition treaty at the time. That failure had grave consequences.”

Dosanjh emphasised that Canada has allowed such extremist elements to penetrate mainstream politics. "Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper rightly said we shouldn't tolerate separatists in our political parties -- especially those seeking to break up allied democracies. I've always believed that, and I suspect Carney privately does too," he added.

India has sought the extradition of 26 fugitives, including several Khalistani extremists. On this issue, Dosanjh confirmed that there are signs of cooperation, although progress remains slow.

"I spoke with Mr. Verma, India's former High Commissioner to Canada, and he said publicly -- and to me privately -- that Canada has started moving on some of those cases," he revealed. “There is an extradition treaty in place. It now depends on the quality of the evidence provided, and on Canada's willingness to act on it.”

Dosanjh on India-Canada ties

With both countries being democracies and promoting strategic autonomy in foreign policy, Dosanjh sees a natural alignment between India and Canada, especially on trade and global issues.

"Canada exports a lot of lentils and grains to India. I know someone personally in that business who's been suffering because of the diplomatic chill -- no trains are moving from his location," he said. “It's critical for both countries to stabilise relations not just for trade, but also to collaborate on global challenges as democratic allies.”

Dosanjh believes PM Modi's visit to the G7, hosted by Canada this year, is a promising step toward restoring ties. "Mr. Carney signalled his intent to reset the relationship during his campaign. Inviting Modi to the G7 is the first concrete step in that direction," he said.

While tensions remain, especially around the killing of separatist figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Dosanjh believes these should not prevent broader cooperation. “Countries always have disputes. But responsible governments work on multiple tracks: you can address law enforcement matters on one track and continue dialogue on trade, people-to-people ties, and international cooperation on other tracks.”

On the recent attack on journalist Mocha Bezirgan in Vancouver -- where Khalistani supporters allegedly surrounded, threatened, and snatched his phone -- Dosanjh didn't mince words.

"Khalistanis have never shied away from violence. Air India was just the most dramatic example," he said. “Unless there are serious prosecutions, these incidents will continue. Canada has been slow to prosecute Khalistani violence, and that delay is hurting our society.”

He stressed that the problem is not just about India's security. “It's in Canada's own interest to control this menace, for the peace and safety of Canadians. We must protect journalists, uphold free speech, and prosecute threats without fear or political calculations.”

The extradition of Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack in New York, has raised further concerns about radicalisation in Canada. Dosanjh believes these fears are well-founded.

"Nearly 100 Canadians went to fight alongside ISIS. Some returned and were prosecuted, some are in jail. Canada is aware of the threat, but our responses are often too slow and reactive," he said. “The same lethargy we showed after Air India shouldn't be repeated with new threats whether from Islamist extremists or Khalistani groups.”

Dosanjh also pointed to Pakistan's long-standing role in fuelling the Khalistan movement -- a connection made more visible during recent protests in Vancouver where Pakistani flags were seen alongside Khalistani banners.

"This isn't new. In the 1970s, Jagjit Singh Chohan declared Khalistan in a U.S. newspaper after returning from Pakistan. That declaration was funded by Pakistani money, funnelled in part by the CIA. I met Chohan in Canada back then," he recalled.

He warned that the ISI's hand remains visible today. “Figures like Pannun are believed to be working with Pakistani handlers in the U.S. Indian officials know this. Many Canadian politicians, either gullible or ignorant, still look the other way. But now, with the Pakistani flag appearing openly in these rallies, the truth is harder to deny.”

Despite all the tensions and painful history, Dosanjh remains hopeful. “This G7 summit, hosted by Canada, is a turning point. Prime Minister Carney has taken the first step by inviting Modi. Now it's time for sustained engagement, honest dialogue, and zero tolerance for those who threaten democracy in any form.”

He concludes with a clear message: “Canada and India are both democracies. They may have their differences, but the shared values and the global stakes are too high to let those differences define the relationship.”