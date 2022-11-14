Union Minister Kiren Rijiju fires fresh salvo against Nehru over Kashmir issue

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that Nehru let the 'myth' of an UN-mandated plebiscite perpetuate and created the 'division' of Article 370 of the Constitution. The new remarks on the Congress stalwart came on his birth anniversary.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a new attack on the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on the Kashmir issue on Monday, claiming that he moved the United Nations under the wrong Article after Pakistan's invasion, thereby making it a party to the dispute rather than an aggressor.

Rijiju also claimed that Nehru let the 'myth' of an UN-mandated plebiscite perpetuate and created the 'division' of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Furthermore, he added, "Nehru rejected Maharaja Hari Singh's plea to accede to India not once but three times."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh also slammed Hari Singh's son, Karan Singh, saying he presented a 'sanitised history, resorted to poor wordplay, and, that too, in a roundabout way to somehow extricate Nehru' on the then-prime minister delaying Kashmir's accession.

The minister made these comments in an opinion piece for News 18 that he shared on Twitter. The new remarks on the Congress stalwart came on his birth anniversary.

"Nehru knew as early as June 1947 that Hari Singh's only desire was to join the Indian dominion. In his note to Mountbatten (India's last viceroy), Nehru said," Rijiju wrote.

He asserted that it was time for the country's citizens to rebuff attempts to falsify history and stand up for the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The minister, in his letter, said, "The people of this region, like the rest of India, need to hear the truth about what happened during those turbulent months and years.

(With inputs from PTI)

