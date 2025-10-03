The agrarian town of Zehri, situated about 120 kilometres from Khuzdar, is reeling under an extensive military siege by Pakistani forces, with reports of civilian suffering, destruction of property, and a complete communication blackout.

The agrarian town of Zehri, situated about 120 kilometres from Khuzdar, is reeling under an extensive military siege by Pakistani forces, with reports of civilian suffering, destruction of property, and a complete communication blackout. The operation has left residents trapped under curfew, without access to food, healthcare, or basic services, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the houses have been demolished, farmlands burned, and vital resources such as water and solar systems destroyed. Farmers, who rely heavily on crops like cotton, wheat, and fruits, have been particularly devastated. In Kochav, fully ripened cotton fields were reduced to ashes by shelling, wiping out months of labour and pushing families toward financial ruin. Similar damage has been reported in Chashma, Dhandar, and Morinki villages, where artillery and mortar fire have struck homes and agricultural lands.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The humanitarian toll deepened this week when a drone strike in Zehri's Norgama area killed four people. Their identities remain unverified due to a strict internet blackout. Pakistani security forces claim the military operation is aimed at Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighters, yet these claims cannot be independently confirmed in the absence of media access. Previous airstrikes in the area, including one on September 18 that killed three people, two of them women, have already raised serious concerns of indiscriminate civilian targeting.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has issued a strong condemnation, accusing the army of deliberate attacks on civilians and calling the situation in Zehri a "humanitarian emergency." Its spokesperson alleged that bombardments and raids had killed non-combatants, displaced families, and inflicted "systematic violence" on women, children, and the elderly. The BYC further warned that sealing routes, blocking aid, and enforcing a media blackout amount to "war crimes," as cited by The Balochistan Post.

In its appeal, the BYC urged immediate restoration of electricity, food, and medical care, while calling for unrestricted access for journalists, aid groups, and rights organisations. The group demanded that the United Nations and international human rights bodies intervene without delay to halt the crisis, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)