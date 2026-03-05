India’s MEA denied reports from a US news channel alleging the US Navy using Indian ports for military operations against Iran. The ministry officially labeled these claims as “fake and false” and cautioned against spreading unverified information.

India’sMinistry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly denied recent reports suggesting that the United States Navy is using Indian ports as bases for military operations against Iran, calling such claims baseless and fabricated. The denial came after a segment aired on One America News (OAN), a US-based television channel, which alleged that American naval vessels were operating out of Indian naval facilities — including ports in Mumbai and Kochi — to support strikes on Iranian targets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The claim, which quickly spread across social media platforms such as X and Telegram, was framed as part of broader speculation over escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. The OAN report cited unnamed “military sources” to suggest a covert strategic partnership in the Persian Gulf, but provided no official evidence to substantiate these assertions.

Responding swiftly, the MEA’s official FactCheck social media handle issued a clear rebuttal, stating: “Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel, that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false.” The ministry also cautioned the public and media against sharing unverified information, especially during a period of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Scroll to load tweet…

The denial aligns with India’s longstanding foreign policy of neutrality and multi alignment, balancing strategic relationships with global powers while avoiding direct involvement in conflicts that do not directly threaten its national interests. India has strong defense ties with the United States, but also maintains diplomatic and economic relations with Iran — including cooperation on projects like the Chabahar Port trade corridor.

Analysts say that misinformation and disinformation can quickly gain traction during international crises, making fact checks by official sources even more crucial. The MEA’s rebuttal emphasized responsible journalism and urged citizens to verify the authenticity of reports before sharing them online, underscoring the need for media literacy in an era of rapid information flows and geopolitical uncertainty.

In summary, India has firmly rejected claims that its ports are being used by the US military against Iran, labelling such reports as untrue and misleading, and reaffirmed its commitment to accurate information and balanced foreign relations.

Also Read: US-Israel Strikes On Iran Spark $10.3M Crypto Exit As Iranian Exchange Outflows Surge 873%