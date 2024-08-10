Fresh protests in Bangladesh as scores surround SC demanding Chief Justice's resignation (WATCH)

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, students have now shifted their focus from the recently resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country's judiciary. The protests, which forced Hasina to step down and flee the country on August 5, have now enveloped the Bangladesh Supreme Court, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of all judges, including the Chief Justice.

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political crisis in Bangladesh, students have now shifted their focus from the recently resigned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country's judiciary. The protests, which forced Hasina to step down and flee the country on August 5, have now enveloped the Bangladesh Supreme Court, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of all judges, including the Chief Justice.

The unrest began following a controversial full-court meeting called by Chief Justice Syed Ahmad, which was held without the consent or prior consultation of the newly formed interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. The students allege that the judges are part of a broader conspiracy, a claim that has intensified the demands for judicial accountability.

Hundreds of students and protestors have surrounded the Supreme Court in Dhaka, and the situation has grown increasingly tense. Reports suggest that the Chief Justice may have fled the premises in response to the mounting pressure. The scheduled full-court meeting was abruptly cancelled amid the chaos, but the protesters remained undeterred, issuing a one-hour ultimatum for the Chief Justice's resignation.

This recent wave of protests follows a month of intense unrest that resulted in the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, one of Asia's longest-serving leaders. The demonstrations, driven largely by dissatisfaction with government hiring rules and corruption allegations, culminated in Hasina's resignation on August 5. The violence during this period claimed the lives of at least 450 individuals and led to a shift in power.

Sheikh Hasina's resignation came after relentless pressure from millions of protesters who demanded her removal due to accusations of murder, forced disappearances, money laundering, and corruption. Senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury emphasized the need for Hasina to face legal consequences for these allegations.

In the wake of Hasina's departure, an interim government has been established under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus. As mandated by the constitution, elections are required to be held within 90 days. However, Yunus, along with the military and the presidency, has yet to provide a timeline for these elections.

