    'Hindus have right to live': Thousands protest in B'desh's Dhaka against violence, temple destructions (WATCH)

    Thousands of Hindus took to the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Friday, protesting the recent spate of anti-Hindu violence and the destruction of Hindu temples across the country.

    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 1:24 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 1:24 AM IST

    Thousands of Hindus took to the streets of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Friday, protesting the recent spate of anti-Hindu violence and the destruction of Hindu temples across the country. The demonstrators, visibly agitated, held placards reading "Hindus Have a Right to Live," as they voiced their outrage over the ongoing persecution of minority communities in the country.

    The protests erupted following a series of violent incidents targeting Hindus and their places of worship, including the vandalism of several temples, households, and businesses. This violence began after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent flight to India, which left Bangladesh in turmoil amid deadly protests against her government over a controversial job quota system.

    In response to the violence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed deep concern. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement urging both the interim government of Bangladesh and the Indian government to take urgent action to address the crisis.

    He called on the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to "make proper arrangements for the protection of life and property, and honour of victims," and to act decisively to halt the violence.

    Hosabale also appealed to the world community and Indian political parties to unite in support of the Hindu, Buddhist, and other minority communities affected by the unrest.

    "The RSS expresses deep concern over the incidents of violence against Hindus, Buddhists and other minority communities in Bangladesh amid a movement for change of power in the country for the last few days," he said.

    "The targeted killing of Hindus and other minority community people, looting, arson, heinous crimes against women and attacks on places of worship like temples are intolerable and the RSS strongly condemns these incidents," he said.

    The RSS urged the Indian government to continue its efforts to ensure the safety of these communities in Bangladesh and to work as a supportive neighbor during this challenging period.

    "The RSS urges the Government of India, which is trying to play a befitting role as a friendly neighbour amid the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, to make every possible effort to ensure the safety of Hindus, Buddhists and other people in Bangladesh,” he added.

